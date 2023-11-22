Toyota Yaris Cross gets boost in power and upgraded technology for 2024
The big-selling Yaris Cross gets the same powertrain options as the Yaris supermini
The Yaris Cross has been a huge hit for Toyota since it launched in 2021 and while it’s still a relatively new model in the Japanese firm’s line up, it’s received an update for 2024.
One of the best-selling models across Europe, it’s easy to see why the Yaris Cross has proved popular - with the same cabin and driving characteristics of the Yaris supermini wrapped up in a contemporary SUV body.
New for 2024 is the ‘Premiere Edition’ which is an extra trim level in the Yaris Cross range. It comes with an exclusive Urban Khaki paint finish, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, green stitching and trim pieces inside to match the exterior. Elsewhere there’s still the GR Sport variant that was introduced in 2022 while Icon, Design and Grade trims make up the rest of the range.
As we saw with the Yaris earlier this year, the Yaris Cross also got improvements to its cabin technology. This is most evident with the larger 10.5-inch central touchscreen (nine inches on Icon trim) and a 12.3-inch driver’s display (reduced to seven inches on Design and Icon). Toyota claims the software is quicker to load and more responsive, including a revised “Hey Toyota” voice recognition system.
Another bit of technology already seen on the Yaris is the digital key which allows you to access, set the climate and start the Yaris Cross via the MyToyota app on your smartphone. This comes as standard on Premiere Edition models.
Toyota claims the Yaris Cross is safer than before as well. A new camera and radar system can scan a greater area to better highlight potential risks on the road. Acceleration Suppression, Proactive Driving Assist and Emergency Driving Stop are all new safety systems for the Yaris Cross.
The similarities to the Yaris supermini’s 2023 updates continue with a wider engine line up. The self-charging hybrid 1.5-litre three-cylinder is continued with its 114bhp and 141Nm of torque, but it’s joined by a more powerful variant of the same engine with 129bhp and 185Nm of torque. Both cars are fitted with a CVT automatic but the new engine drops the 0-62mph time from 11.2 seconds 10.7 seconds. The new powertrain is offered on GR Sport and the Premiere Edition.
Toyota has set about making the Yaris Cross more refined. One of the engine mounts now features a dynamic damper, there’s thicker silencing in the dash and the windows use thicker glass.
Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it’ll surely command a greater price tag than the current car, which starts from £24,855.
