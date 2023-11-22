Toyota Yaris Cross gets boost in power and upgraded technology for 2024

The Yaris Cross has been a huge hit for Toyota since it launched in 2021 and while it’s still a relatively new model in the Japanese firm’s line up, it’s received an update for 2024.

One of the best-selling models across Europe, it’s easy to see why the Yaris Cross has proved popular - with the same cabin and driving characteristics of the Yaris supermini wrapped up in a contemporary SUV body.

New for 2024 is the ‘Premiere Edition’ which is an extra trim level in the Yaris Cross range. It comes with an exclusive Urban Khaki paint finish, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, green stitching and trim pieces inside to match the exterior. Elsewhere there’s still the GR Sport variant that was introduced in 2022 while Icon, Design and Grade trims make up the rest of the range.

As we saw with the Yaris earlier this year, the Yaris Cross also got improvements to its cabin technology. This is most evident with the larger 10.5-inch central touchscreen (nine inches on Icon trim) and a 12.3-inch driver’s display (reduced to seven inches on Design and Icon). Toyota claims the software is quicker to load and more responsive, including a revised “Hey Toyota” voice recognition system.