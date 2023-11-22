Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Toyota Yaris Cross gets boost in power and upgraded technology for 2024

The big-selling Yaris Cross gets the same powertrain options as the Yaris supermini

by: Alastair Crooks
22 Nov 2023
Toyota Yaris Cross &#039;Premiere Edition&#039; - front 3/4 static16

The Yaris Cross has been a huge hit for Toyota since it launched in 2021 and while it’s still a relatively new model in the Japanese firm’s line up, it’s received an update for 2024. 

One of the best-selling models across Europe, it’s easy to see why the Yaris Cross has proved popular - with the same cabin and driving characteristics of the Yaris supermini wrapped up in a contemporary SUV body. 

New for 2024 is the ‘Premiere Edition’ which is an extra trim level in the Yaris Cross range. It comes with an exclusive Urban Khaki paint finish, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, green stitching and trim pieces inside to match the exterior. Elsewhere there’s still the GR Sport variant that was introduced in 2022 while Icon, Design and Grade trims make up the rest of the range. 

Toyota Yaris Cross &#039;Premiere Edition&#039; - dashboard16

As we saw with the Yaris earlier this year, the Yaris Cross also got improvements to its cabin technology. This is most evident with the larger 10.5-inch central touchscreen (nine inches on Icon trim) and a 12.3-inch driver’s display (reduced to seven inches on Design and Icon). Toyota claims the software is quicker to load and more responsive, including a revised “Hey Toyota” voice recognition system. 

Another bit of technology already seen on the Yaris is the digital key which allows you to access, set the climate and start the Yaris Cross via the MyToyota app on your smartphone. This comes as standard on Premiere Edition models. 

Toyota claims the Yaris Cross is safer than before as well. A new camera and radar system can scan a greater area to better highlight potential risks on the road. Acceleration Suppression, Proactive Driving Assist and Emergency Driving Stop are all new safety systems for the Yaris Cross. 

The similarities to the Yaris supermini’s 2023 updates continue with a wider engine line up. The self-charging hybrid 1.5-litre three-cylinder is continued with its 114bhp and 141Nm of torque, but it’s joined by a more powerful variant of the same engine with 129bhp and 185Nm of torque. Both cars are fitted with a CVT automatic but the new engine drops the 0-62mph time from 11.2 seconds 10.7 seconds. The new powertrain is offered on GR Sport and the Premiere Edition.

Toyota has set about making the Yaris Cross more refined. One of the engine mounts now features a dynamic damper, there’s thicker silencing in the dash and the windows use thicker glass.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it’ll surely command a greater price tag than the current car, which starts from £24,855. 

Now read our list of the best hybrid cars you can buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Toyota Yaris Cross review
Toyota Yaris Cross - front
In-depth reviews

Toyota Yaris Cross review

Offering more space than its supermini sibling, the Toyota Yaris Cross is an efficient and well-equipped small SUV
17 Jul 2023
Top 10 best small SUVs and crossover cars to buy 2023
Best small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best small SUVs and crossover cars to buy 2023

There's a huge range of crossovers and small SUVs on the market today. These are our top ten picks
12 Jul 2023
Honda Jazz vs Toyota Yaris Cross: 2023 twin test review
Honda Jazz vs Toyota Yaris Cross - front tracking
Car group tests

Honda Jazz vs Toyota Yaris Cross: 2023 twin test review

The updated Honda Jazz now comes in Sport guise. Is it any more fun than the Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport?
29 Jun 2023
Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy 2023
Cheapest hybrid cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy 2023

A hybrid car can save you money thanks to their low running costs – here are the 10 cheapest models on sale in the UK today
27 Mar 2023

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV
Renault Arkana front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV

An ultra-low PCP rate on the Renault Arkana is our Deal of the Day for November 17. You do, however, need a very chunky deposit.
17 Nov 2023
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of Audi, BMW, Citroen, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
20 Nov 2023
New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior
Hyundai Tucson facelift - front
News

New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior

The popular Hyundai Tucson SUV has received a mid-life update, which will arrive in the UK early next year
21 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content