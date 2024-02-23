New Renault Scenic E-Tech Comfort Range delivers £3,500 price cut

The all-new Renault Scenic E-Tech has been revealed in a more affordable Comfort Range variant, dropping the entry price by £3,500 to £37,495. Available exclusively in the entry-level ‘techno’ trim, this price drop should bolster the Renault Scenic’s appeal to buyers without causing too much of a hit to potential driving range and performance.

Core to this new model is the smaller 60kWh battery pack, which is capable of 260 miles from a charge. It drives a less powerful 167bhp electric motor that’s 49bhp down on the Long Range, but due to a lighter battery pack it’s 0-62 time is only reduced by 0.7 of a second at 8.6 seconds. For context, the existing Renault Scenic Long Range model is capable of a 379-mile range from its larger 89kWh battery pack.

Charging performance matches that of the larger battery option, with up to 130kW DC fast charging and 22kW peak AC charging. This should see the new Comfort Range model charge from 15 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes, adding around 169 miles of range in that time.

As with all Renault Scenic E-Tech variants, the electric motor is mounted on the front axle and powers the front wheels, a similar layout to the rival Peugeot e-3008. The fundamental skateboard-style chassis beneath the Scenic is shared with the smaller Renault Megane E-Tech.

Standard equipment remains generous even on this entry-level version. Features include 19-inch wheels, LED lighting front and rear, flush-fitting door handles and aero-optimised roof bars. Inside, the Scenic’s L-shaped array of digital interfaces also remain, made up of a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen that features Google integration for all of its nav, media and driver assistant functions.

The new Scenic E-Tech Comfort Range is available to order now from £37,495, and will also be offered on an initial £429 personal contract purchase (PCP) finance offering over 48 months on a 7.9 per cent APR.

