New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

This is the all-new Vauxhall Grandland, and it’s a big deal. Since joining the vast Stellantis group the British brand has already effectively leveraged the car platforms that became available to it, but this is the first time that Vauxhall has been there right at the inception of a new architecture. It might share a name and segment with the previous Vauxhall Grandland, but this new one represents a huge step forward – both in terms of its technical elements and its design.

The new Vauxhall Grandland will be launched in both all-electric and combustion forms, drawing its technical basis from Stellantis’ new STLA-M platform that you’ll also find in use by Peugeot with its new E-3008. The two share an awful lot under the skin, but even when you look really hard there’s little on the surface to suggest that is the case.

This is no longer the plainly-styled and value-focused mid-size SUV alternative that the previous Vauxhall Grandland was. Instead Vauxhall has gone all-out to create its own distinctive style and presence, with clever design tricks and a convincingly premium interior.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, Electric Body style SUV Powertrain Petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, single and dual-motor EV with 73kWh and 98kWh batteries Price From £32,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Vauxhall will offer the new Grandland in a wide range of powertrain options, with an entry-level mild-hybrid petrol and more expensive EV options right from the off. A plug-in hybrid will join later with up to 50 miles of electric range, but Vauxhall has almost all the bases covered unless you’re looking for a diesel.