Ford Focus alternatives: six cars to consider instead of the family hatch icon

Since it arrived in 1998, the Ford Focus has been one of the best hatchbacks to buy. It was practical, had a wide variety of trim levels to suit every need and above all, the Focus was genuinely fun to drive.

However, as with the Fiesta and Mondeo a couple of years ago, despite the Focus’s incredible success, Ford has decided to pull the plug on the car, and production will halt later this year. You might think the void left by the Focus means there’s nothing left for the traditional hatchback buyer - but here we list six great alternatives to show there’s plenty of life left in this sector.

Volkswagen Golf

Prices from £27,760

Advertisement - Article continues below

Even when the Ford Focus was dominating the market, the Volkswagen Golf was never far behind, and the two had quite the rivalry over the years. The Ford may have been better to drive, but you could always rely on Volkswagen to put together the classiest cabin in this segment.

The Golf range starts at £27,760 in Life trim and as you’d expect from a Volkswagen it comes with a load of kit as standard, including built-in sat-na3v, keyless start, adaptive cruise control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a wireless smartphone charger. Like a few of the cars on this list, the Golf is also available with a more practical estate body, and there’s a decent selection of powertrains; hot hatch enthusiasts are well catered for by the GTI and R variants. The Golf is also the only car on this list to be one of the UK’s top 10 best-selling cars of 2024.