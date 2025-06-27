Get ready for the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025

It’s that time of year again. The Auto Express New Car Awards are almost upon us. If you want to know all about the very best cars to buy in the UK today, there’s no better way to do it.

On the evening of Tuesday July 1 2025, we’ll be recognising the best new cars from every sector of the market. Every award winner will be announced right here and on our social media channels.

The Auto Express New Car Awards will reveal the winning cars and vans across 26 categories covering the entire market. These stand-out models will then go forward to compete for the big one - the 2025 Auto Express Car of the Year award.

Our expert reviewers have spent another twelve months testing every new car on sale in the UK on roads across the country and around the world. We’ve racked up the miles compiling the most detailed in-depth car reviews and head-to-head group tests that you’ll find anywhere, amassing the in-depth knowledge needed to definitively judge the top models in every class.

The 2025 New Car Awards categories cover the whole passenger car market, and the light commercial vehicle sector, too. We’ll be recognising the leading lights from the full range of market sectors from Supermini of the Year and Estate Car of the Year to Large SUV of the Year and from Performance Car of the Year to Electric Van of the Year.