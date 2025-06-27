Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Get ready for the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025

The time is at hand where we reveal the 2025 winners of our prestigious New Car Awards.

By:Steve Walker
27 Jun 2025
New Car Awards 2025 - header image

It’s that time of year again. The Auto Express New Car Awards are almost upon us. If you want to know all about the very best cars to buy in the UK today, there’s no better way to do it.  

On the evening of Tuesday July 1 2025, we’ll be recognising the best new cars from every sector of the market. Every award winner will be announced right here and on our social media channels.

The Auto Express New Car Awards will reveal the winning cars and vans across 26 categories covering the entire market. These stand-out models will then go forward to compete for the big one - the 2025 Auto Express Car of the Year award.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our expert reviewers have spent another twelve months testing every new car on sale in the UK on roads across the country and around the world. We’ve racked up the miles compiling the most detailed in-depth car reviews and head-to-head group tests that you’ll find anywhere, amassing the in-depth knowledge needed to definitively judge the top models in every class.

The 2025 New Car Awards categories cover the whole passenger car market, and the light commercial vehicle sector, too. We’ll be recognising the leading lights from the full range of market sectors from Supermini of the Year and Estate Car of the Year to Large SUV of the Year and from Performance Car of the Year to Electric Van of the Year

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re a car buyer shopping in these classes or any of the others, these are the models that should be on your shortlist. And Auto Express can now help you take the next step, too. Our Find a Car service offers new cars for sale at great discounts over list price. You spec your ideal car and we’ll get you offers from local franchised dealers eager to supply it. There are new cars available from stock, used cars and leasing deals, too. It’s a great, hassle-free way to buy a car and we can even sell your old car, too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Each car and van on sale is judged according to the way owners use it and need it to perform. It’s then evaluated against its key rivals. Only the very best options in each sector make the grade. You can be confident that any model carrying an Auto Express New Car Awards title is the very best of its type on sale today. Each award category also has two ‘Highly Commended’ cars that we think are a cut above the rest and well worth consideration from car shoppers.   

Some cars may retain their New Car Awards titles from last year but the speed of progress in the car world means we’ll certainly have a bumper crop of brand-new winners that were launched in the 12 months since the 2024 New Car Awards were handed out. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

At the end of the ceremony on Tuesday evening, we’ll crown the 2025 Auto Express Car of the Year to take over from the Citroen e-C3, our 2024 winner. Take a look at the categories below…

New Car Awards 2025 categories

City Car of the YearLuxury Car of the Year
Supermini of the YearHot Hatch of the Year
Family Car of the YearCoupe of the Year
Estate Car of the YearConvertible of the Year
Small Company Car of the YearPerformance Car of the Year
Mid-size Company Car of the YearAffordable Electric Car of the Year
Large Company Car of the YearPremium Electric Car of the Year
Small SUV of the YearAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year
Mid-size SUV of the YearPremium Hybrid Car of the Year
Large SUV of the YearPick-up of the Year
Small Premium SUV of the YearSmall Van of the Year
Mid-size Premium SUV of the YearMid-size Van of the Year
Large Premium SUV of the YearLarge Van of the Year
 Electric Van of the Year

We’ll publish details of all the winners right here on the website and on our social media channels as they’re announced on July 2nd so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can see all the New Car Award winners from previous years here…

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 3rd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date
Volvo EX60 - tail light teaser image

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date

The upcoming, all-electric Volvo XC60 alternative is designed to “keep learning and evolve with time”
News
25 Jun 2025
BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content