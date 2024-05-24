New 2024 Nissan Qashqai available to order now: full prices and specs for facelifted family SUV
The start price for the Nissan Qashqai has increased by £3,000 due to the loss of the old entry-level Visia trim
Order books for the new facelifted Nissan Qashqai are finally open, with prices starting from £30,135. That entry-point is exactly £3,000 more expensive than before because, as part of the major refresh for the best-selling mid-size SUV, the cheaper Visia trim has been axed from the line-up.
The updated Nissan Qashqai range consists of five trim levels: Acenta Premium, followed by N-Connecta (from £32,305), then Tekna and N-Design (both priced from £34,845), and finally Tekna+, which raises the starting price to £38,875.
The entry-level Acenta Premium trim comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, seven-inch instrument panel, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wired), a rear-view camera and several driver assistance systems like intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning and lane keep assist.
Upgrading to N-Connecta adds 18-inch rims, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 3D around-view camera system, wireless charging pad, glass roof, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and Google services like maps and voice assistant built-in.
Tekna models get luxuries like a 10.8-inch head-up display, 19-inch wheels, a hands-free powered tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery and Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist system driver tech.
N-Design is a new addition to the Qashqai range, and offers a slightly sharper look compared to the rest courtesy of more body-coloured panels, a specific grille and unique 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also adds two-tone paint, plus Alcantara trim for the interior.
The top-of-the-range Tekna+ trim piles on the goodies, such as premium quilted leather upholstery for the front seats, which also have massaging function, and a Bose sound system.
The Qashqai’s mid-life facelift includes its striking new grille – the pattern for which is inspired by Japanese armour – the new daytime-running-light design and a tweaked front bumper. Also new is a Google-powered infotainment system that comes with services like Google Maps built-in, plus Google’s voice assistant with natural language understanding.
There were plenty of other tech upgrades, and the side windows were made thicker to reduce cabin noise, all to help make the Qashqai more competitive against popular rivals such as the Peugeot 3008, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, plus newcomers like the Renault Symbioz.
Engine options for the facelifted Nissan Qashqai are unchanged. Base cars come with a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 138bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. A 156bhp version of the same engine will also be available, which can be paired with a manual or CVT automatic transmission, plus the option of four-wheel drive.
Alternatively, there’s Nissan’s unique e-Power hybrid technology. This uses a 187bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine under the bonnet is used to generate energy, sending it either to the e-motor, a 1.8kWh lithium-ion battery, or both in some scenarios. The idea is that the Qashqai e-Power – which costs around £2,000 more than the equivalent mild-hybrid version – can deliver an EV-like driving experience, without the need to be charged at all.
