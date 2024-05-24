New 2024 Nissan Qashqai available to order now: full prices and specs for facelifted family SUV

Order books for the new facelifted Nissan Qashqai are finally open, with prices starting from £30,135. That entry-point is exactly £3,000 more expensive than before because, as part of the major refresh for the best-selling mid-size SUV, the cheaper Visia trim has been axed from the line-up.

The updated Nissan Qashqai range consists of five trim levels: Acenta Premium, followed by N-Connecta (from £32,305), then Tekna and N-Design (both priced from £34,845), and finally Tekna+, which raises the starting price to £38,875.

The entry-level Acenta Premium trim comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, seven-inch instrument panel, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wired), a rear-view camera and several driver assistance systems like intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning and lane keep assist.

Upgrading to N-Connecta adds 18-inch rims, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 3D around-view camera system, wireless charging pad, glass roof, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and Google services like maps and voice assistant built-in.

Tekna models get luxuries like a 10.8-inch head-up display, 19-inch wheels, a hands-free powered tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery and Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist system driver tech.

N-Design is a new addition to the Qashqai range, and offers a slightly sharper look compared to the rest courtesy of more body-coloured panels, a specific grille and unique 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also adds two-tone paint, plus Alcantara trim for the interior.