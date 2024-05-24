Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New 2024 Nissan Qashqai available to order now: full prices and specs for facelifted family SUV

The start price for the Nissan Qashqai has increased by £3,000 due to the loss of the old entry-level Visia trim

by: Ellis Hyde
6 Jun 2024
Nissan Qashqai reveal - full front45

Order books for the new facelifted Nissan Qashqai are finally open, with prices starting from £30,135. That entry-point is exactly £3,000 more expensive than before because, as part of the major refresh for the best-selling mid-size SUV, the cheaper Visia trim has been axed from the line-up.

The updated Nissan Qashqai range consists of five trim levels: Acenta Premium, followed by N-Connecta (from £32,305), then Tekna and N-Design (both priced from £34,845), and finally Tekna+, which raises the starting price to £38,875.

The entry-level Acenta Premium trim comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail-lights, seven-inch instrument panel, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wired), a rear-view camera and several driver assistance systems like intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning and lane keep assist. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Upgrading to N-Connecta adds 18-inch rims, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 3D around-view camera system, wireless charging pad, glass roof, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and Google services like maps and voice assistant built-in.

Nissan Qashqai reveal - rear45

Tekna models get luxuries like a 10.8-inch head-up display, 19-inch wheels, a hands-free powered tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery and Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist system driver tech. 

N-Design is a new addition to the Qashqai range, and offers a slightly sharper look compared to the rest courtesy of more body-coloured panels, a specific grille and unique 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also adds two-tone paint, plus Alcantara trim for the interior.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The top-of-the-range Tekna+ trim piles on the goodies, such as premium quilted leather upholstery for the front seats, which also have massaging function, and a Bose sound system.  

The Qashqai’s mid-life facelift includes its striking new grille – the pattern for which is inspired by Japanese armour – the new daytime-running-light design and a tweaked front bumper. Also new is a Google-powered infotainment system that comes with services like Google Maps built-in, plus Google’s voice assistant with natural language understanding. 

Nissan Qashqai reveal - dash45

There were plenty of other tech upgrades, and the side windows were made thicker to reduce cabin noise, all to help make the Qashqai more competitive against popular rivals such as the Peugeot 3008, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, plus newcomers like the Renault Symbioz.

Engine options for the facelifted Nissan Qashqai are unchanged. Base cars come with a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 138bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. A 156bhp version of the same engine will also be available, which can be paired with a manual or CVT automatic transmission, plus the option of four-wheel drive.

Alternatively, there’s Nissan’s unique e-Power hybrid technology. This uses a 187bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine under the bonnet is used to generate energy, sending it either to the e-motor, a 1.8kWh lithium-ion battery, or both in some scenarios. The idea is that the Qashqai e-Power – which costs around £2,000 more than the equivalent mild-hybrid version – can deliver an EV-like driving experience, without the need to be charged at all.

The Nissan Qashqai faces some fierce rivals! These are the best mid-size SUVs to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Best-selling cars 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
5 Jun 2024
New Nissan Qashqai gets angry, as best-selling family SUV receives aggressive facelift
Nissan Qashqai reveal - front
News

New Nissan Qashqai gets angry, as best-selling family SUV receives aggressive facelift

In addition to its new much sharper design, the Qashqai now features Google apps and voice assistant built in
17 Apr 2024
New Nissan Qashqai facelift teased for 17 April reveal: looks like they made it angry
Nissan Qashqai facelift teaser image of the lights
News

New Nissan Qashqai facelift teased for 17 April reveal: looks like they made it angry

A new teaser video suggests Nissan’s best-selling family SUV will be receiving a fairly substantial makeover on the 17th
9 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month
Nissan Qashqai - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month

A UK favourite with Nissan’s unique hybrid system, the Qashqai e-Power is a great family SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 22 February
22 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New BMW 1 Series gets heavy facelift and cutting-edge tech
BMW 1 Series - front studio
News

New BMW 1 Series gets heavy facelift and cutting-edge tech

The baby BMW goes under the knife, surfacing with a completely new look, a more hi-tech interior and upgraded engines
4 Jun 2024
Big electric car discounts are “unsustainable” as private sales fall again
Hyundai Kona Electric connected to a rapid-charging station
News

Big electric car discounts are “unsustainable” as private sales fall again

The car industry pushes for VAT reductions on EV sales and charging after the general election, to help meet ZEV Mandate requirements
5 Jun 2024
Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale
Kia Shadow models
News

Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale

The new ‘Shadow’ specification offers unique interior colours and premium paint. First examples are due to arrive later this year
3 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content