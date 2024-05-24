New 2024 Nissan Qashqai prices and specs announced as family SUV war heats up

The new facelifted Nissan Qashqai will go on sale in June, with prices starting from £30,135. That entry-point is exactly £3,000 more expensive than before because, as part of the major refresh for the best-selling mid-size SUV, the cheaper Visia trim has been axed from the line-up.

The updated Nissan Qashqai range consists of five trim levels: Acenta Premium, followed by N-Connecta (from £32,305), then Tekna and N-Design (both priced from £34,845), and finally Tekna+ with prices starting from £38,875.

N-Design is a new addition to the Qashqai range, and offers a slightly sharper look compared to the rest courtesy of more body-coloured panels and a unique set of 20-inch alloy wheels. It also adds Alcantara trim and ambient lightning to the interior.

The Qashqai’s mid-life facelift includes its striking new grille - the pattern for which is inspired by Japanese armour - the new daytime-running-light design and a tweaked front bumper. Also new is a Google-powered infotainment system that comes with services like Google Maps built-in, plus Google’s voice assistant with natural language understanding.

There were plenty of other tech upgrades, and the side windows were made thicker to reduce cabin noise, all to help make the Qashqai more competitive against popular rivals such as the Peugeot 3008, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. Plus newcomers like the Renault Symbioz.

Engine options for the facelifted Nissan Qashqai are unchanged. Base cars come with a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 138bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. A 156bhp version of the same engine will also be available, which can be paired with a manual or CVT automatic transmission, plus the option of four-wheel drive.

Alternatively, there’s Nissan’s unique e-Power hybrid technology. This uses a 187bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine under the bonnet is used to generate energy, sending it either to the e-motor, a 1.8kWh lithium-ion battery, or both in some scenarios. The idea is that the Qashqai e-Power – which costs around £2,000 more than the equivalent mild-hybrid version – can deliver an EV-like driving experience, without the need to be charged at all.

A comprehensive breakdown of pricing and kit lists for each specification should be announced shortly when order books finally open for the new Nissan Qashqai. The updated model has already entered production at the company’s plant in Sunderland.

