New Nissan Qashqai 2024 facelift review: updates make popular SUV more appealing
The updated Nissan Qashqai gets a new look and some significant tech improvements
Verdict
The sales charts don’t lie. UK buyers love a Nissan Qashqai, and there’s no doubt that this mid-size SUV, built in the north east, is a more inviting proposition following its mid-life facelift. It’s a case of cosmetic and tech improvements rather than anything more substantial, but these targeted changes are significant. A more distinctive look and a markedly better infotainment system, married to an existing skillset almost devoid of serious shortcomings, means the Qashqai remains a car that can be all things to a whole lot of people - without necessarily trouncing the competition in any one area.
Possibly more than any other car, the Nissan Qashqai has come to represent the SUV’s dramatic transition from a niche off-road utility vehicle to a cornerstone of the mainstream car market. Often credited with originating the ‘crossover’ SUV concept where actual 4x4 capability took a back seat to everyday school run and supermarket practicality, Nissan’s biggest seller became, and remains, one of the UK’s most popular cars. Nissan has sold 750,000 of them in the UK alone.
The elevation of the SUV segment we’ve seen over the last decade has made the Nissan Qashqai’s task a lot harder. While traditional family hatchbacks have waned, the quantity and variety of mid-size SUVs on offer has exploded. The Qashqai has an ongoing battle on its hands to stay at the top, and this mid-life facelift of the third-generation car is designed to beef up its arsenal.
More reviews
Car group tests
- Honda ZR-V vs Nissan Qashqai: 2023 twin test review
- The best long-term car tests 2022
- Vauxhall Grandland vs Skoda Karoq vs Nissan Qashqai: 2022 group test review
- Dacia Duster vs Nissan Qashqai: 2022 group test review
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
The term ‘battle’ is apt here because this updated Qashqai has donned its war paint in the form of a bold new look based around a giant front grille with an unusual overlapping ‘comma’ pattern inspired by the scales on Japanese armour. Nissan even goes so far as to describe the body-coloured bar below the new supersize grille as a ‘chin-strap’, evoking a warrior’s protective headgear and underlining that the Sunderland-built family car is ready for a fight.
You’ve also got new, slimline lighting elements on the front end, including a row of daytime running lights that carry on the comma theme. At the rear, there’s no change in the shape of the lights, but the units within have been upgraded and look sharper. With further tweaks to bumpers and trim plus quirky new wheel designs, this is a major overhaul of the Qashqai’s design. We’ll let you make your own judgement on how successful it’s all been aesthetically, but the Qashqai had perhaps begun to look a little dull in the face of more adventurously styled rivals like the Peugeot 3008, Toyota C-HR and the growing band of coupe-SUV contenders. Though you’d be hard-pressed to call it pretty, this more aggressive treatment goes some way to redress the balance.
The changes inside the Qashqai include some nicer materials on higher spec cars and many new or enhanced tech features. The posher models now get a very large helping of Alcantara fabric. It coats the dash, door inserts, and arm rests in a velvety plushness that certainly does add an air of quality, even if we’re more used to seeing this quantity of the stuff on hardcore performance cars where it’s less likely to be exposed to sticky fingered kids. There’s also some very fetching metallic-effect plastic trim around the gear selector.
In the technology department, the big change is the addition of Google’s in-house infotainment technology. The Google Maps navigation functionality is first class (especially if you’re an Android user familiar with the interface), and all bar the base models get it along with the ability to sign-in to your car with your Google account - transferring favourite locations and other information in the process. There’s ‘hey Google’ voice assistant control, too, significantly reducing the need to connect your phone to the car. Unless, that is, you plump for the entry-level Qashqai models where Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are the only options.
The other changes centre around the Around View Monitor. It’s tech Nissan pioneered, which generates an all-round view of the car when manoeuvring to help avoid shunts. There’s now a 3D function that renders an external image of the car and its surroundings from eight different angles, and an ‘invisible hood view’ - as seen on Land Rovers - that generates an on-screen image of what the wheels are doing beneath the bonnet. Nissan says it’s good for avoiding kerbs and positioning the car in car washes, but It all feels like overkill in a car like the Qashqai, even if it should save you from a few alloy wheel dings. Potentially more useful is a T-junction view, which uses a camera on the Qashqai’s nose to help you check for coming traffic when pulling out of blind junctions.
Many drivers will be disappointed to learn that, to meet EU rules and appease the Euro NCAP crash testing body, safety assist features like the speed limit and lane departure warning systems now reactivate every time you start the Qashqai. Nissan has addressed this by adding a new Driver Assist Custom Mode that lets you choose your preferred settings for these aids and activate them at the touch of one button on the steering wheel.
As far as the Nissan Qashqai facelift goes, that’s about your lot. Other aspects of the car are unchanged, with Nissan understandably keen to leave the essential winning formula, which installed the pre-facelift Qashqai as the UK’s second best-selling car in 2023, relatively unmolested.
As before, the engine choice is all hybrid, with the core 1.3-litre DiG-T mild-hybrid petrol unit available in two power outputs - 138bhp and 156bhp - then the clever e-Power range extender hybrid topping the lineup with 187bhp. The more powerful mild-hybrid engine is available with all-wheel drive and a choice of six-speed manual or automatic gearboxes, all other Qashqai versions are front-wheel drive only. While the less powerful mild-hybrid is an exclusively manual affair, the e-Power cars use a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine as a generator to provide electricity for electric motors that drive the wheels, so it doesn’t need gears.
The entry-level manual mild-hybrid cars get 44.8mpg on the official WLTP combined cycle, but this drops slightly as you ascend the trim level range, pile on the equipment, and access the larger (18-, 19- and 20-inch) alloy wheel sizes. The automatic gearbox trumps the manual with a 45.6mpg showing in the base car, and if you go for the e-Power, it’s 54mpg. These are respectable rather than stellar numbers when you consider that the Peugeot 3008 hybrid returns 50mpg and Toyota’s CH-R hybrid tips over the 60mpg barrier. On our drive on a mixed route in Portugal, we averaged around 39mpg in the Qashqai e-Power.
The e-Power system is certainly an unorthodox one. In some respects, it’s like driving an electric car because it’s purely the electric motor that’s turning the wheels. The power delivery is linear and smooth, with none of the hesitancy that can afflict conventional hybrid cars as they switch between petrol and electric drive. It doesn't have the instant acceleration of an electric car, though.
The 0-62mph sprint takes a respectable 7.9 seconds, but unless you're willing to keep the throttle pinned and wait for the power to arrive - the 187bhp maximum is served between 4,500 and 7,500rpm - it can feel more weedy than those numbers, and the 330Nm torque output, might suggest.
The ride is generally very comfortable. The Portuguese roads were much smoother than the UK equivalents, but nothing on our test route exposed any real harshness in the suspension of our test car. Like all N-Design and Tekna+ models, it was rolling around on 20-inch wheels but also had independent rear suspension instead of the less sophisticated beam setup on other Qashqais. On these big rims, the Qashqai can get unsettled by rough patches and bumps, especially mid-corner, but it remains one of the more cosseting mid-size SUVs in everyday driving.
Push on a bit, and there’s body roll, but it's quite gradual and controlled. The steering is light (unless you select sport mode, which adds some extra heft) and devoid of feel, but it's direct enough and makes the car feel nimble through quick direction changes. The Qashqai will never challenge the most enjoyable SUVs of this size, think SEAT Ateca or MINI Countryman, for driving fun. It should, however, have enough poise and alacrity to keep most buyers happy.
Refinement is very good. If you can resist the urge to hold the throttle down, the engine is all but inaudible. Wind and road noise don’t do much to break the silence, either. The rough growl of the three-cylinder motor does get frantic when you accelerate hard, and it's not a sound that petrolheads will be queuing up to listen to for pleasure.
In terms of practicality, the Nissan Qashqai doesn’t shine as brightly as the best cars of its type but doesn’t disgrace itself either. Storage in the cabin is quite limited, with the main options being the small glovebox, slim door pockets, a deep cubby under the armrest, and a pair of cup holders in the centre console. There’s also a shelf for your phone that becomes a wireless charging pad in higher spec models.
The front seats are comfortable, offering good support, and in the rear, a six-foot tall passenger can sit behind a driver of similar dimensions if they don’t mind pushing their knees into the padded seat back a little. Headroom is also manageable, but the middle berth in the back will be a squeeze thanks to the raised seat base cushion and the hump in the floor where your feet need to go.
Like so much about the Qashqai, the 504-litre boot is competitive for the class. There’s a bit of a load lip in that configuration, but the luggage boards on higher spec cars deliver a flat floor with a compartment beneath and a 479-litre capacity. You can also mount the boards vertically to segment the boot area, which is a nice touch if you need to stop your shopping getting crushed. Fold the rear seats down and there’s 1,447 litres to play with.
The Nissan Qashqai retains its relatively broad trim level range with Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, N-Design, Tekna and Tekna+ variants for buyers to consider. However, the old Visa trim level is gone, pushing the starting price north.
Prices now open at just over £30,000, and all cars all get the 12.3” infotainment touchscreen. Base Acenta Premium models don’t have the new Google-powered features, and make do with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while higher spec models offer wireless connections. They also miss out on all the body-coloured exterior trim, rendering the Qashqai’s new look less effective as a result.
The £2,000 premium for an upgrade to N-Connecta trim feels worthwhile. You get the improved Around View Monitor system, ambient lighting and a wireless charging pad, among other things, but the exterior trim is only partially body-coloured. You’ll have to find another £2,500 for an N-Design if you want full body-colouring on the lower bumpers, and this also adds LED lights with 20-inch wheels. For the same price as the N-Design, Tekna models forgo some of the styling add-ons but get the full suite of ProPilot driver assistance tech, a head-up display, and a lot more besides.
Tekna+ is the height of mid-size SUV luxury with quilted, massaging leather seats and a Bose stereo. Unfortunately, it’s £4k more than a Tekna, which feels a bit rich in our opinion. N-Connecta is a good value pick in our eyes, unless you really want to make a statement with the sharpened looks of the N-Design.
|Model:
|Nissan Qashqai N-Design e-Power
|Price:
|£39,620
|Engine:
|1.5-litre 3cyl petrol, 1 x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|187bhp/330Nm
|Transmission:
|Single speed, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|105mph
|MPG/CO2:
|54.3mpg/117g/km
|On sale:
|Now