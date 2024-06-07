New Nissan Qashqai 2024 facelift review: updates make popular SUV more appealing

The changes inside the Qashqai include some nicer materials on higher spec cars and many new or enhanced tech features. The posher models now get a very large helping of Alcantara fabric. It coats the dash, door inserts, and arm rests in a velvety plushness that certainly does add an air of quality, even if we’re more used to seeing this quantity of the stuff on hardcore performance cars where it’s less likely to be exposed to sticky fingered kids. There’s also some very fetching metallic-effect plastic trim around the gear selector.

In the technology department, the big change is the addition of Google’s in-house infotainment technology. The Google Maps navigation functionality is first class (especially if you’re an Android user familiar with the interface), and all bar the base models get it along with the ability to sign-in to your car with your Google account - transferring favourite locations and other information in the process. There’s ‘hey Google’ voice assistant control, too, significantly reducing the need to connect your phone to the car. Unless, that is, you plump for the entry-level Qashqai models where Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are the only options.

The other changes centre around the Around View Monitor. It’s tech Nissan pioneered, which generates an all-round view of the car when manoeuvring to help avoid shunts. There’s now a 3D function that renders an external image of the car and its surroundings from eight different angles, and an ‘invisible hood view’ - as seen on Land Rovers - that generates an on-screen image of what the wheels are doing beneath the bonnet. Nissan says it’s good for avoiding kerbs and positioning the car in car washes, but It all feels like overkill in a car like the Qashqai, even if it should save you from a few alloy wheel dings. Potentially more useful is a T-junction view, which uses a camera on the Qashqai’s nose to help you check for coming traffic when pulling out of blind junctions.

Many drivers will be disappointed to learn that, to meet EU rules and appease the Euro NCAP crash testing body, safety assist features like the speed limit and lane departure warning systems now reactivate every time you start the Qashqai. Nissan has addressed this by adding a new Driver Assist Custom Mode that lets you choose your preferred settings for these aids and activate them at the touch of one button on the steering wheel.