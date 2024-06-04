New BMW 1 Series gets heavy facelift and cutting-edge tech

The only additional model, at least at launch, will be the aforementioned M135, which BMW claims will offer “significantly enhanced performance characteristics” – despite being slightly down on power and slower from 0 to 62mph. Power drops from 302bhp to 296bhp, and the benchmark sprint now takes 4.9 seconds – one-tenth behind the old car. Top speed remains an electronically-limited 155mph.

Standard cars get “invisibly integrated” tailpipes, while the M135 swaps out the old car’s twin exhausts for a quad-exit layout. This, matched with the M radiator grille and mirror caps marks out the flagship car visually, while under the metal there’s Adaptive M Chassis tech and a sports steering set-up. The xDrive all-wheel drive system is carried over.

Speaking of under the metal, BMW says the “agility, steering precision and cornering dynamics” of the new 1 Series is improved thanks to “increased rigidity of the body structure and the chassis connection”. This, apparently, is achieved through optimised kinematics, pre-loaded anti-roll bar mounts and new shock absorbers. The caster angle on the front wheels has also been increased by 20 per cent, to ensure “particularly stable directional stability and optimised steering feedback”.

Prices and specifications

We’re told UK specifications for the new BMW 1 Series will align with those in Europe, meaning every version will get at least 17-inch wheels, electrically-folding door mirrors, automatic air conditioning, and BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus, including BMW Maps and cloud-based navigation. The infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built in, while individual options include two-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof and a Harman Kardon stereo.

As is now customary, certain extras will be bundled into packages, with the Innovation Package bringing Live Cockpit Professional with head-up display and Parking Assistant Plus. The Premium Package adds wireless phone charging, keyless entry and start, plus puddle lights with logo projection and adaptive LED headlights.

The base 120 model will come in Sport (£29,950) and M Sport (£31,950) guises, with the standalone M135 acting as the range flagship. The hot hatchback costs £41,000, though all quoted prices are without the necessary on-the-road costs taken into account. Market launch for the new BMW 1 Series is scheduled for October.

