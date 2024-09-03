New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Order books are open for the new Mk3 Dacia Duster, with prices for our Small SUV of the Year starting from £18,745 – only slightly more than the outgoing model, and still significantly undercuts rivals in the hugely popular segment.

Buyers have a choice of four trim levels: Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme. The most basic models are equipped with analogue dials with a 3.5-inch TFT display, plus air conditioning, a height and reach-adjustable steering wheel and manually-adjustable door mirrors. Instead of a touchscreen, there’s a smartphone holder on the dashboard.

A lot of safety features are standard fit though, including cruise control with a speed limiter, traffic-sign recognition, rear parking sensors, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist, advanced emergency braking and E-Call, plus others.

Upgrading to Expression trim costs from £21,245 and adds a more powerful engine (more below), plus a 10.1-inch central screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch digital driver’s display. There’s automatic wipers, a central armrest with console storage, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, too. Cars in this spec with four-wheel drive also get adaptive hill-descent control.

Journey (from £22,945) builds on that kit list with larger 18-inch rims, keyless entry, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot warning, an upgraded six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger, and heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors.