Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets sporty new N Line version in mid-life update

The exterior tweaks to the new Ioniq 5 are pretty subtle. The front and rear bumpers have been restyled to “emphasise the Ioniq 5’s low and wide SUV stance”. It’s also 20mm longer than before as a result of the new bumpers. The rear spoiler has grown by 50mm too for a sportier look, plus there’s new alloy wheel designs to choose from.

Central to the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s changes is the increased battery capacity - growing from 77.4kWh to 84kWh, which is the same size battery the new Ioniq 5 N hot hatch uses. Hyundai hasn’t said what range the new Ioniq 5 will offer, but it will be increased. The current model tops out at 321 miles in the rear-wheel drive 77.4kWh version. There’s no word on if the 58kWh battery model will be retained for this update.

Hyundai has revealed the refreshed Ioniq 5 with more range, improved safety, a new look and fresh technology. The mid-life update also brings a sporty N Line variant which in turn gets its own bespoke design.

Inside we can see the steering wheel has been given a small redesign and the centre console has been restyled with a wireless smartphone charging pad and two cup holders now sitting beside each other. A pair of 12.3-inch screens on the dash remain, although Hyundai says they benefit from the firm’s next-generation infotainment system. It can also receive over-the-air software updates to stay fresh.

Several new safety features have been added, including ‘hands-on detection’, an updated form of lane-keeping assist and parking assist, plus all-round parking collision avoidance. In the rear there’s now a remote folding function for the back seats.

Hyundai also says it has reinforced the body of the Ioniq 5 to improve “stability and agility” while reducing vibrations. Also helping to improve refinement is some extra sound insulation around the electric motor on the rear axle. Safety has been upped, too, thanks to a new eight-airbag system.

After the launch of the 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch, some of that car’s performance flavour has trickled down to the standard car with a new N Line trim level. The N Line is equipped with its own bodystyle, featuring unique front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and an exclusive set of 20-inch aluminium wheels.

The interior of the N Line has some bespoke touches, too, courtesy of an N Line steering wheel and dash, metal pedals, a black headliner, sport seats with N logos and red contrasting stitching throughout the cabin.

While the new Ioniq 5 will be offered in Korean markets from March, a UK launch date hasn’t been announced. Pricing hasn’t been revealed either, but we expect it to increase over the current car’s £44,145 opening price tag.

