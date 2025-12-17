Verdict

From the outside Jaguar’s new direction looks bold, but our first taste of the GT reveals it to be reassuringly conventional in its approach – a comfortable tourer that’s intuitive to drive, and surprisingly manageable for a 2.7-tonne, 1,000bhp super-saloon. A full verdict will need to wait until we get the Jaguar GT on tarmac, but on this evidence it doesn’t feel like a Porsche Taycan rival. Its character is closer to that of a Bentley, which seems a suitable place for this new breed of Jaguar to sit.

It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse behind the curtain of a brand-new car, especially when it’s something totally bespoke – and in the case of the Jaguar GT, one of the most anticipated and controversial models to be launched this year.

The £120k four-door electric car marks the beginning of Jaguar’s new era and is in many ways a clean break from tradition – from its technical makeup to its bold design language and divisive marketing programme (as many on social media are keen to shout about).

Ahead of the GT’s summer reveal, we were given a chance to cut through the noise and get an early taste of what it’s like to drive, by getting behind the wheel of pre-production examples at Jag’s Revi winter test facility. The Swedish proving ground comprises a number of low-grip snow and ice test tracks designed to evaluate the EV’s handling and dynamic systems, and although the prototypes we’ll be driving aren’t fully representative of the final car, they should give an idea of its overall character – and what we can expect from Jags in years to come.