Brussels Motor Show 2025: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

In recent years the Brussels Motor Show hasn’t been packed with new metal, but 2025 shaped up to be much different. This year we were treated to new production cars and concepts, giving us a look at what will be hitting the road later this year, and a hint at what we might expect to see rolling down the high street in just a few years.

The new cars on display this year weren't hewn from rare earth metals, nor were they the sort of things that’ll break the bank. Yes, the 2,107bhp Rimac Nevera R was in attendance, alongside the 10,000rpm Lamborghini Temerario, but the Belgian capital went on to feature more everyday cars from the likes of Skoda, Alfa Romeo, Vauxhall, Toyota, Hyundai, and more besides.

The cars on show offered a mix of practicality, luxury, style, ruggedness and smartness. They also showcased a range of powertrains, and while battery-electric vehicles were very much the order of the day, Brussels 2025 showed that there’s still some life in fossil fuels yet – admittedly hybridized.

There were several world premieres and even more European debuts, plus two Formula One cars and 45 'exclusive dream cars and sports cars’ on show for attendees to enjoy. Below are details of the major brands that attended the Brussels Motor Show this year and their show highlights...

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Q4

As its name suggests, the Alfa Romeo Junior is the smallest offering in the Italian brand’s line-up. The quite dramatic-looking compact SUV was launched last year to lots of acclaim and with a choice of pure-electric powertrains. But those not interested in a plug-in Alfa will be excited to hear a hybrid-powered ‘Ibrida’ version will be available later this year. In the UK, it’ll be front-wheel drive only, but some other markets will get an all-wheel-drive Junior Ibrida Q4 version, which was shown for the first time in Brussels. It uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine plus an electric motor on each axle.

BYD Atto 2

It’s not even been two years since BYD launched in the UK, but its line-up includes five very different models – and there’s plenty more still to come. The latest addition will be the new Atto 2: a city-focused, all-electric crossover to sit below the numerically grander Atto 3 family SUV – the first car BYD sold here. The standard model is powered by a 45.1kWh battery that offers an official range of up to 194 miles, or 288 miles if you drive it in town, but we’ve been told a long-range version is on its way. BYD’s design language is clear and present, so you shouldn’t mistake it for any other small SUVs, while inside there’s lots of tech and a 400-litre boot. The Atto 2 is due to go on sale in the summer, with prices expected to start well under £30,000.

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept

The Citroen C5 Aircross Concept made its world debut at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, but we got a second chance to admire it at Brussels. The striking and rather stylish show car gave us a good impression of what the next-generation C5 Aircross will look like before it’s unveiling later this year – ‘winged’ rear lights included. It takes the design language used for the latest Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross, and adds more eye-catching flair. The production car will use the same STLA Medium platform that underpins the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. Not only does that mean we know what the Citroen will be directly competing against, but also that it’ll be available with both hybrid and pure-electric power.

DS No 8

Citroen’s better dressed sibling, DS, is brought its new take on EV luxury to Brussels. The No 8 (‘No’ as in number, not the opposite of ‘yes’) is a flagship for the great and the good. Boasting a uniquely French design inside and out, this is a car you won’t miss when it hits the roads later this year. Its interior, boasting a 16-inch touchscreen, features an abundance of shapes, angles, materials and tech, which should keep aesthetes happy. Outside, special attention has been paid not only to its distinctive look, but also to aerodynamics. The DS No 8 is based on the same platform as the Peugeot e-3008, yet can go 466 miles on a charge (with the right spec) - over 30 miles more than the Peugeot. It’ll be available with front or all-wheel drive, with the choice of either a 74kWh or 97.2kWh battery.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai brought not one, but three, cars to show off at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, including the quirky yet adorable Hyundai Inster city car, and the 4x4-inspired Hyundai Inster Cross version. But towering about them was the Ioniq 9: the brand’s new seven-seater EV flagship. Underneath the imposing, futuristic design is the same platform as used on the award-winning Kia EV9, but the Ioniq 9 gets a bigger 110.3kWh battery that allows for up to 385 miles of range. Inside is flagship-worthy tech such as active road noise cancellation and an AI assistant, as well as huge amounts of space.

Jeep Avenger North Face Edition and Avenger 4xe

If you’re the type who enjoys being at one with nature, chances are you’ll have a jacket from The North Face somewhere in your wardrobe. Naturally, Jeep, purveyors of rugged cars, has teamed up with the adventure clothing brand to create a special edition of its new Avenger 4xe. It uses the same powertrain as the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Q4 mentioned above, but also features specific drive modes for Sand & Mud and Snow. This isn’t a plug-in hybrid system, like you get in other Jeep models that wear the 4xe badge; instead it’s a mild-hybrid with a much smaller lithium-ion battery pack, so you don’t have to charge it yourself. Only 4,806 examples of The North Face edition are to be built, one for each metre of Mont Blanc, which is a fun fact to tell your friends in the pub. They’ll come with The North Face logo on the bonnet, ‘Summit Gold’ details, topographic lines on the dash, a silhouette of Mont Blanc and exclusive floor mats.

Jeep Renegade and Compass North Star Editions

When things are going well, there’s no shame in giving yourself a little treat, which is exactly what the North Star edition of the Jeep Renegade and Compass are. Celebrating over a million sales of Jeep’s Renegade and Compass models in Europe, the North Star editions come with a raft of upgrades to honour the milestone. North Star cars come with ‘high resistance’ seat upholstery – good for adventurers and their dogs who enjoy a muddy trail – and a two-tone green and black exterior treatment. They also feature special North Star badges, a dual-pane sunroof, roof rails, LED fog lights, tinted windows and 18-inch wheels on the Compass – or 17-inchers on the Renegade. Prices kick off at £32,699 for the smaller Renegade, rising to £36,605 for the Compass.

Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

Those of a certain age (or who spend a lot of time watching old rally videos on YouTube) will go all misty-eyed at the mere mention of Lancia. The brand is famed for its prowess in rallying, and its new junior competition car, the Ypsilon Rally4 HF, is based on the same platform as the Peugeot 208. It comes with a 209hp 1.2-litre turbocharged motor, a five-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, and a price tag just shy of 75,000 Euros (about £62k). It’s not going to tackle the top flight of the rally scene, but it looks like it’ll come with a decent turn of pace. Hitting the rally stages means Lancia needs some sort of homologation (or tie-in) car to mark the occasion - in this case that means the 280hp Ypsilon HF EV capable of dashing off the 0-62mph sprint in 5.8 seconds.

Mazda 6e

SUVs make up most of Mazda’s line-up these days, but the brand hasn’t given up on the executive saloon, as it’s about to go after the hugely successful Tesla Model 3 with this: the all-new Mazda 6e. This is only the second EV Mazda has launched, following on from the quirky MX-30 crossover, and isn’t due to arrive in UK showrooms until 2026. However we know two versions will be available, with the base 6e offering 254bhp and a 297-mile range, while the 6e Long Range will do 342 miles on one charge. Both are rear-wheel drive. Inside, Mazda has done away with its usual array of physical controls on the dashboard, and instead there’s a simply huge 14.6-inch touchscreen.

Renault Twingo

The all-new, all-electric Renault Twingo is still on track to hit the streets in 2026, which considering the car was only shown as a concept in late 2023, is lightning-fast pace for a traditional manufacturer. It’s one step closer to reality as well now, as Renault gave us a sneak peak to what the interior of the Twingo may very well look like at Brussels. Even though the Twingo will cost less than 20,000 Euros (£16,700), there’s still a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen and a seven-inch instrument display, plus physical climate controls – hallelujah – and a sliding rear bench to boost versatility for the little city car.

Skoda Enyaq

The Skoda Enyaq is one of the best-selling EVs in Europe, and more than 200,000 have been sold since it launched in 2020. Hoping to stoke the family SUV’s rising popularity, and keep it looking fresh amongst a busy segment, the Enyaq has adopted the brand’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ styling language and elements seen on the new Skoda Elroq. The heavily revised front end incorporates a much slimmer and illuminated Tech-Deck grille panel, plus a refreshed bumper. Standard equipment has also increased across the Enyaq range, while the interior has benefited from new software and material combinations. The facelifted Skoda Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupe both made their public debut at Brussels.

Suzuki e Vitara

It’s taken Suzuki longer than most other mainstream car brands to launch an electric car, but 2025 is finally the year it happens. Sadly, we’re not getting an electric version of the heart-warming little Jimny 4x4 – the company’s CEO poured cold water on that idea – but the all-new Suzuki e Vitara will be hitting showrooms this summer. It sits on a newly developed, EV-dedicated platform called ‘Heartect-e’ and will be offered with a choice of two batteries, the larger of which is expected to offer just under 250 miles of range. There’ll be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version too, which comes with a Trail mode for rough terrain and slippery conditions. If you’re not a fan of the e Vitara’s rugged looks, the Toyota Urban Cruiser shares its platform and interior, and was also on display at Brussels.

Vauxhall Mokka facelift

The stylish Vauxhall Mokka has been given a nip, a tuck, and a trip out to the Brussels Motor Show. Styling changes for the facelifted models are relatively subtle, although the interior now features dual 10-inch displays, a new infotainment system and some other fresh tech, such as a 180-degree rear-view camera. With this tech comes new ways to interact with it, which means fewer real buttons and a heavier reliance on touchscreens. The new Vauxhall Mokka went on sale at the tail end of 2024, with prices starting from £24,705, while the Mokka Electric starts from £33,245 and now comes with a larger 54kWh battery as standard. The small SUV is Vauxhall’s second biggest seller in the UK after the Corsa, but has seen a drop-off in sales. This new one, Vauxhall hopes, should improve its fortunes.

