News

New Nissan Qashqai facelift teased for 17 April reveal: looks like they made it angry

A new teaser video suggests Nissan’s best-selling family SUV will be receiving a fairly substantial makeover on the 17th

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Apr 2024
Nissan Qashqai facelift teaser image of the lights19

It appears the time has come for the best-selling Nissan Qashqai to be updated, with the facelifted family SUV set to be revealed on 17 April. Nissan shared the date along with a teaser video of what looks to be the new, much angrier-looking Qashqai skulking in the shadows.

It’s hard to pick out that many details, but it looks like the makeover for the third-generation Qashqai will include a new lighting signature as part of a new light design dominating the front end. The front grille appears to be wider now too, and a more aggressive bumper has been added.

We’ve already received spy spots showing the whole car under camouflage, which suggest that the rear light cluster could take on a new signature as well. We expect to see a revised bumper back there, too. 

Based on the brief glimpses we’re given of the new Qashqai’s interior in the video, not much has changed inside. We can see a few of the current car’s features like twin 12.3-inch displays and physical buttons on the steering wheel. If there are any upgrades, we expect them to be improved graphics for the screens and some new material choices to boost quality.

Bigger changes may have occurred under the bonnet, as Nissan recently revealed it will be introducing the third generation of its hybrid e-Power technology to Europe by 2026, and the Qashqai could be the perfect candidate to launch it.

No technical details have been revealed yet but Nissan has said that, compared to its current hybrid powertrains, the new third-gen e-Power systems can provide 20 per cent more power, are 10 per cent more fuel efficient and come in 20 per cent less expensive, too.

Meanwhile the entry-level Qashqai is likely to be powered by the same mild-hybrid 1.3-litre petrol engine with 138bhp it uses now. We don’t expect the engine line-up to grow as part of this facelift, unless Nissan feels it has to match the range offered in the Qashqai’s key rivals like the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga.

The Nissan Qashqai currently starts from £27,135, however, the base price may rise if Nissan decides to eliminate the most basic Visia trim model like it did during the smaller Nissan Juke SUV’s facelift earlier this year.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

