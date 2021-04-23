Best cars to modify - our top options for DIY car mods

Car manufacturers spend millions on research and development of any new vehicle, going through hundreds of hours of tweaking and fine-tuning before it goes on sale – but there will always be people who want to modify a car, putting their own personal stamp on to their motoring pride and joy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

People modify their cars for a variety of different reasons. The intention can be to release more power from the engine or sharpen up the handling. There might be a need to rectify common faults with stronger parts, or the main motivation can simply be altering the way a car looks with cosmetic upgrades to help it stand out from the crowd. Regardless of why you’re thinking of modifying a car, you’ll be interested in our run-down of the best cars to modify.

Countless companies have sprung up to cater to the demand for car modifications, with aftermarket parts available to fit almost every car on the road. You’ll also find communities of like-minded people who’ve modified their cars and, in most cases, will be more than happy to point you in the right direction on your car modding journey.

Some of the best cars to modify can be tinkered with in your garage or on your driveway with a simple set of tools, but some are easier than others. Not every car can handle a big power boost, while certain bits of hardware and software can make it difficult to make wholesale changes to particular models. For example, it can be hard to make a naturally aspirated car much faster than it is standard without resorting to expensive kits.