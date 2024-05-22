First look: new Skoda Elroq electric SUV ready for autumn 2024 reveal

We recently published the first images of the all-new, all-electric Skoda Elroq undergoing testing, but the Czech brand clearly didn’t think they were very flattering because it’s now provided us with an official sneak peek at the Enyaq’s little brother.

Along with the teaser of the Elroq’s front end, Skoda confirmed its new mid-size electric SUV will be unveiled this autumn. The zero-emissions alternative to the Skoda Karoq is also the one of a slew of EVs the brand is set to launch over the next few years, including its own seven-seater flagship.

The Skoda Elroq is the first model to be designed using Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, which was previewed by the Vision 7S concept in 2022 and the Skoda Epiq concept unveiled earlier this year. This should mean the car will have a robust look, while Skoda’s head of design, Oliver Stefani, believes “no doubt, our brand-new Elroq sets a new tone and is a real eye-catcher.”

The teaser image also shows off the split headlight design that wraps slightly around to the car’s sides, and the Skoda lettering on the sharply contoured bonnet. Below that is the Elroq’s blanked-off ‘Tech-Deck Face’, which is a flatter and wider reinterpretation of the traditional Skoda grille design.

It’s hard to pick out any other details from this single image, although slightly unusually, Skoda has teased that the Elroq will be sporting some large wheel designs, plus matrix LED headlight technology.

Importantly for a family car, Skoda is promising the 4.5-metre-long Elroq will offer a generous amount of interior space and “exceptional practicality”. We can expect to see plenty of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ touches as well, which in the Enyaq include a handy umbrella hidden in the driver’s door and an ice scraper concealed in the tailgate.

The Skoda Elroq will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s EV-dedicated MEB platform, also used by the Enyaq and its coupe counterpart. The 58kWh and 77kWh batteries from the Enyaq are likely to be carried over, as should the choice of rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains. We also know that there will be a high-performance Elroq vRS model at some point.

