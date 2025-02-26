Audi is one of the most recognisable automotive brands out there, and it’s not unusual to see one of the German company’s models sneaking into the UK’s top ten best-selling cars list, as the A3 family hatch did in 2023.

Today, the manufacturer offers a wide range of models, from the supermini-sized A1 hatchback to performance hatchbacks, saloons and estates, SUVs, and electric cars in just about every segment. Sifting through that lot as a car buyer can be a challenge though, so below we’ve gathered together our favourite models from the Audi stable – plus a few from Audi’s impressive back catalogue, too.

What makes Audi’s cars special?

Audi has an impressive record for implementing technological advancements in its cars. The brand’s old slogan of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ might be easy to dismiss as marketing-speak if ‘progress through technology’ didn’t accurately describe much of the firm’s history.

Most famous of Audi’s technological introductions is quattro, the name for its four-wheel drive system. That one is more of a marketing term these days, with Audi having used several different versions of all-wheel drive technology since the original Audi Quattro road car arrived in 1980, but that car’s abilities in poor weather, and the real-world benefits that has had for drivers all over the world, mean the Audi brand is still strongly associated with four-wheel drive cars today.

Audi was also an early adopter of aluminium bodies and structures, when it introduced the A8 luxury saloon with its aluminium monocoque structure and aluminium panels in 1994. It wasn’t actually the first company to use such tech (the Honda NSX beat it to the punch in 1990) but Audi later used the aluminium for the A2 supermini and R8 supercar too, as well as widely using it in the second and third generation TT.