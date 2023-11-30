New Renault 5 E-Tech: retro-inspired EV surfaces online ahead of 2024 Geneva Motor Show reveal

Hallelujah! It looks like the hotly anticipated Renault 5 E-Tech’s design will remain true to the original internet-breaking concept car from 2021. That’s based on new official patent images that have surfaced online ahead of the retro-inspired EV’s world debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.

The images of the all-electric R5 were published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and reveal that very few changes have been made to the design during the car’s long journey from concept to production.

The Renault badge will still sit pride of place on the front end of the road-going model, flanked by a set of stylised LED headlights. There have been some changes though, such as the addition of a large air intake in the front bumper that should help cool the battery and electric motor. We can also see that the charging port will be located close to the front wheelarches, like on its big brother, the Renault Megane E-Tech.

It looks like the production R5 will also feature a conventional door handle for those up front, rather than the pop-out ones we saw on the concept, but is sticking with a set of concealed handles tucked up in the C-pillar, similar to those on petrol-powered Clio supermini.

Meanwhile the rear sports a set of upright tail-lights and a large plastic bumper inspired by the concept’s. Instead of a light bar, however, the road-going R5’s rear lights will be joined together with a black horizontal bar running across the boot lid.

Renault 5 E-Tech official teaser images

Despite the reborn Renault 5’s debut still being a few months away, and excitement for its arrival already at a fever pitch, the French firm recently decided it needed to build up more hype by releasing some teaser images.