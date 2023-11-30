New Renault 5 E-Tech: first official teaser images of the cute French EV

Renault has revealed new teaser images of the eagerly-awaited Renault 5 E-Tech ahead of its confirmed debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26 next year. Showing off new details such as the production lights and external charging indicator, the images signal the beginning of the end of the car’s long public gestation, which began with the Renault 5 Concept unveiled back in 2021.

The new teasers reveal the full-production head and tail lights that will feature on the new Renault 5. Both have stylised LEDs, and draw direct inspiration from the concept car. The angular headlights feature a tiny French flag motif in the upper corner, and a mark at their centre likened to the pupil in a human eye.

Upright tail lights are also borrowed from the concept, and feature horizontal internal lighting strips that will help give a distinctive night time appearance. The image also reveals that the lights will not sit under a typical lens or cover, with an upright vane at its edge acting as an aerofoil to smooth airflow as it detaches from the side of the body.

Like in the concept, the rear lights are joined together with a black horizontal bar that runs across the boot lid. We can also see the new Renault 5’s badge that sits within the bar.