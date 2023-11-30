New Renault 5 E-Tech: first official teaser images of the cute French EV
Long-awaited all-electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 coming to rival new Mini Electric
Renault has revealed new teaser images of the eagerly-awaited Renault 5 E-Tech ahead of its confirmed debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26 next year. Showing off new details such as the production lights and external charging indicator, the images signal the beginning of the end of the car’s long public gestation, which began with the Renault 5 Concept unveiled back in 2021.
The new teasers reveal the full-production head and tail lights that will feature on the new Renault 5. Both have stylised LEDs, and draw direct inspiration from the concept car. The angular headlights feature a tiny French flag motif in the upper corner, and a mark at their centre likened to the pupil in a human eye.
Upright tail lights are also borrowed from the concept, and feature horizontal internal lighting strips that will help give a distinctive night time appearance. The image also reveals that the lights will not sit under a typical lens or cover, with an upright vane at its edge acting as an aerofoil to smooth airflow as it detaches from the side of the body.
Like in the concept, the rear lights are joined together with a black horizontal bar that runs across the boot lid. We can also see the new Renault 5’s badge that sits within the bar.
The other new element to be revealed is the external charge indicator placed on top of the bonnet. Referencing the original R5’s bonnet vent, this new graphic panel will externally display the car’s current state of charge when plugged in, lighting up the same ‘5’ graphic that forms the car’s badge.
These teaser images also confirm that a version of the original Concept’s yellow paint will be featured as one of the available launch colours, probably joined by other bright shades of blue and green as suggested other teaser images.
All of these new details join what we already know about Renault’s new 5, including the fact that it will launch with a 52kWh battery pack powering a front-mounted e-motor that’s capable of up to 248 miles on a charge. It’ll sit on the AmpR Small platform, formerly known as CMP-B EV, and feature high-spec multi-link rear suspension as standard.
For customers eager to get hold of the new R5 as quickly as possible, Renault has announced its R5 R Pass, which for £150 will allow them to specify their model 10 days early and get a priority build slot at the very beginning of production. Once the R5 is revealed, they’ll also be gifted a scale model of the new car, plus have access to launch events around Europe.
The first UK deliveries will commence in early 2025, with pricing expected to start around £30,000. Until then, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for the next round of teaser images until it’s full reveal in Geneva next year.
