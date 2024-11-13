The interior quality is hard to fault – the RAV4 feels well built enough to last beyond the typical three-year PCP cycle without any rattles or squeaks. But, as is often the case with Toyota, the finish is functional more than luxurious. There’s a smattering of double-stitching and soft-touch materials in the places that matter, at least.

The layout is broadly functional, too, albeit with a few extra buttons low down between the steering wheel and the door that are hard to find without taking your eyes off the road. We like the chunky, heating controls, however, with their rubberised finish that makes them easy to grip with cold hands.

Our car had a panoramic rear-view mirror, which takes a feed from a camera just inside the rear hatch glass and shows it on a digital screen integrated into the usual mirror housing. It takes some getting used to, but ultimately shows a wider-angle image so we could see its benefits, in time.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

It’s certainly more helpful than the eight-inch central touchscreen (pictured above), which is probably the single weakest point of the vehicle. In hardware terms the screen looks slightly lower-resolution than what you can get in a VW or even a Ford Kuga. The fonts appear inconsistent from one menu to the next, and even the physical shortcut buttons surrounding the display are small and fiddly.

Thankfully, as part of an update for 2023 the RAV4 now comes as standard with a 10.5-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and updated virtual assistant. In entry-level models, the 10.5-inch display is paired with a seven-inch instrument panel, while the rest of the line-up features a 12.3-inch digital driver's display.