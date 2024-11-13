Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Toyota RAV4 review - Practicality, comfort and boot space

The RAV4 is longer and more practical than before, but some rivals offer more space

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Nov 2024
Toyota RAV4 Plug-in - boot30
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Find your Toyota RAV4
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Buy with Carwow
Avg. Carwow saving £3,068 off RRP
Buy with Carwow
Leasing deals
From £458 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

The Toyota RAV4 started life as a compact SUV but has grown in size over the course of five generations. Today's car is a full-size family SUV that's aimed squarely at the Nissan X-Trail and Skoda Kodiaq, and as such has been designed with practicality and space in mind. 

Size

The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 measures exactly 4,600mm long, 1,855mm wide and 1,685 tall. It's therefore almost 100mm shorter than a Skoda Kodiaq, but usefully narrower (by around 40mm) and a little higher (by around 20mm). The latest RAV4 is closer in size to the Hyundai Tucson which is also 4.5-metres long, but it's ever so slightly wider and lower.

Leg room, head room & passenger space

A 30mm stretch in wheelbase over the old car means that there’s space for four adults – and five could travel in reasonable comfort for a decent length of time. Headroom is good for six-foot adults too. Cabin space isn't quite as generous as a Kia Sorento though, nor does it have a third row of seats. 

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in - rear seats30

Boot

The RAV4's boot is pretty practical; in the regular model, there are 580 litres on offer with the rear seats in place (79 litres more than in the Mk4 RAV4), and 1,690 litres available if you fold them down. Go for the plug-in hybrid version, boot space is reduced to 520 litres, then 1,604 litres when you fold the rear seats down.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These figures look competitive enough against, say, the Nissan X-Trail, which musters 565 litres as standard. But the Toyota’s ultimate capacity is some way shy of the Nissan’s 1,996 litres total and on the whole, its loadspace isn’t a match for what you can get in the cheaper Skoda Kodiaq or the similarly priced VW Tiguan Allspace.

Still, we wouldn’t argue with Toyota’s claim that the RAV4 can swallow a full-size mountain bike without taking the wheels off, so it should be more than spacious enough for most family uses.

Towing

Unbraked towing weight is quoted at 750kg and braked at 1650kg for AWD models; two-wheel drive models can only manage 750kg and 800kg respectively.

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each
Land Rover Defender Octa - front action

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each

Buyers aren’t being deterred by the hefty asking price for the most powerful Defender yet, with 2,900 already signing up worldwide
News
12 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November
News
7 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: no-nonsense MG ZS EV for £226 per month
MG ZS EV - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: no-nonsense MG ZS EV for £226 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 10 November comes from Carwow’s new leasing arm, Carwow Leasey
News
10 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content