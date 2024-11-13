Like its predecessor, the latest RAV4 received the maximum five-star crash safety rating from the Euro NCAP, scoring 93 per cent for adult protection and 87 per cent for child protection.

All RAV4 models get Toyota Safety Sense 2 as standard. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and steering assist, plus a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beam headlights and road sign recognition.

The RAV4 didn't feature in our 2022 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, although the C-HR crossover finished in eighth place out of the 75 best cars to own. Toyota itself finished 10th overall out of 29 best manufacturers, beating big names Audi, BMW and Mercedes in the process.

Warranty

Toyota provides three years warranty as standard for the RAV4, with the opportunity to extend the cover for an extra 12 months/10,000 miles everytime you have the car serviced at an authorised Toyota repairer – up to a total of ten years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first).

Servicing

Customers have the opportunity to spread the cost of a service with inflation proof monthly plans. A Hybrid Electric Service is priced the same as a normal service and makes specific checks to your vehicle's hybrid battery. Every hybrid car comes with 15-year hybrid battery extended cover if you continue to book your car for an annual Toyota Hybrid Electric Service.