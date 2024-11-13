Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Toyota RAV4 review - Reliability and safety

Toyota's reputation for reliability bodes well, while the RAV4 includes lots of standard safety kit

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Nov 2024
Toyota RAV4 Plug-in - front static30
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Find your Toyota RAV4
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Buy with Carwow
Avg. Carwow saving £3,068 off RRP
Buy with Carwow
Leasing deals
From £458 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Like its predecessor, the latest RAV4 received the maximum five-star crash safety rating from the Euro NCAP, scoring 93 per cent for adult protection and 87 per cent for child protection.

All RAV4 models get Toyota Safety Sense 2 as standard. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and steering assist, plus a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beam headlights and road sign recognition.

The RAV4 didn't feature in our 2022 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, although the C-HR crossover finished in eighth place out of the 75 best cars to own. Toyota itself finished 10th overall out of 29 best manufacturers, beating big names Audi, BMW and Mercedes in the process.

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in - rear static30

Warranty

Toyota provides three years warranty as standard for the RAV4, with the opportunity to extend the cover for an extra 12 months/10,000 miles everytime you have the car serviced at an authorised Toyota repairer – up to a total of ten years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first).

Servicing

Customers have the opportunity to spread the cost of a service with inflation proof monthly plans. A Hybrid Electric Service is priced the same as a normal service and makes specific checks to your vehicle's hybrid battery. Every hybrid car comes with 15-year hybrid battery extended cover if you continue to book your car for an annual Toyota Hybrid Electric Service.

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each
Land Rover Defender Octa - front action

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each

Buyers aren’t being deterred by the hefty asking price for the most powerful Defender yet, with 2,900 already signing up worldwide
News
12 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November
News
7 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: no-nonsense MG ZS EV for £226 per month
MG ZS EV - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: no-nonsense MG ZS EV for £226 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 10 November comes from Carwow’s new leasing arm, Carwow Leasey
News
10 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content