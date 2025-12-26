What’s the best way to properly test a new car that comes on sale? To live with it day-to-day of course, and that’s exactly what we do when it comes to our long-term test fleet. Over the past 12 months the Auto Express team has put a wide variety of cars to the test, and below we’ve rounded-up the very best long-term test cars of 2025.

Some of our cars have been treated to a holiday to see how they perform with a family and a boot full of luggage, while others have just been put through their paces on the school run each and every day. It’s this real-world experience that shows a new car in all of its glory, or reveals niggles and frustrations that a potential buyer would have to live with.

So whether you’re looking for an EV, SUV or MPV, read on to get an idea of what life would be like with some of our favourites…

Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB

Steve Walker, Head of digital content

Is it a campervan? That’s the thing people ask you most when you drive a Volkswagen ID. Buzz – and people really do like to ask you stuff about this car. The answer was no, but that didn’t take the shine off my time with VW’s massive MPV in the slightest, and the Buzz did indeed come into its own on holidays and camping trips.