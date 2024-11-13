The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 is available with either self-charging hybrid or plug-in hybrid power. During our test of the former on mixed roads including city and motorway driving, the RAV4 returned as much as 61mpg and didn't dip below 40mpg at any point. This correlates well with the RAV4’s official combined fuel economy figures of 48.7mpg to 50.4mpg for front-drive models and 47.8mpg to 48.7mpg for four-wheel drive versions, depending on trim level. Our figures also compare favourably to the smaller, slower and similarly powered Kia Niro Hybrid. CO2 emissions for hybrid RAV4 models range from 126-132g/km, depending on the chosen trim level.

The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid features a 18.1kWh battery that Toyota says provides enough juice to cover up to 60 miles in urban environments, or 46 miles in mixed driving conditions, on electric power alone. Based on our experience, we expect you'll reach 30-35 miles in real-world driving without using any petrol.

The RAV4 PHEV’s 282mpg official fuel economy figure doesn’t mean an awful lot either; you’ll see 40-45mpg without charging, but if you remember to top up the batteries every day and your car could return a whole lot more. When it comes to charging the RAV4, it'll take two and a half hours to fully charge the 18.1kWh battery using a standard 7kW home wallbox.

Insurance groups

The RAV4 sits in insurance groups 25 to 37, depending on trim level and which powertrain you go with. Those are roughly on a par with the hybrid versions of the previous-generation RAV4, but quite a bit higher than rivals such as the (admittedly cheaper) Skoda Kodiaq and all but the highest-specification versions of the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Depreciation

Our expert data suggests that the RAV4 will be a strong performer in terms of residual values. After three-years and 36,000-miles of ownership, the hybrid SUV model should hold onto an average of 55 per cent of its original list price, with the plug-in version nearer to 60 per cent.

