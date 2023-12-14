Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Vauxhall Grandland family SUV gets handy mpg boost from new mild-hybrid tech

A new 48V mild-hybrid offers improved fuel economy and CO2 emissions over a pure-petrol Grandland, with prices starting from £32,415

by: Ellis Hyde
14 Dec 2023
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front

Vauxhall has launched a new 48V mild-hybrid version of its Grandland family SUV, despite the imminent arrival of the all-new second-generation model.

The mild-hybrid Vauxhall Grandland utilises a new turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which alone produces 134bhp and 230Nm of torque. It’s coupled with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor that provides an extra 28bhp and 55Nm of torque. 

Power for the e-motor is provided by a dinky 0.89kWh battery that allows the Grandland to be driven for very short distances on pure-electric power, like when you’re manoeuvring or creeping along in city traffic. Vauxhall actually claims the mild-hybrid Grandland will spend 50 per cent of the time running on battery power when in town and the electric motor also gives the engine a helping hand when accelerating. 

You don’t have to charge the tiny battery, like you do with the plug-in hybrid Grandland this model sits below in the range. That’s done via regenerative braking while the car is slowing down, with the e-motor acting as a generator to top-up the battery. 

Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - rear

The other benefit of the setup in addition to the electric driving capabilities, is improved fuel economy and CO2 emissions compared to the pure-petrol Grandland. Vauxhall says the mild-hybrid Grandland can return up to 51.4mpg, and emits 124-127g/km of CO2, compared to 44.1mpg and 144-147g/km for an automatic petrol model. 

The mild-hybrid Vauxhall Grandland is available to order now in Design, GS or Ultimate trim, with prices starting from £32,415 – roughly £1,500 more than an automatic petrol Grandland. First examples are expected to arrive in early 2024. 

Standard kit on every model includes LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and driving assistance systems like lane keep assist and cruise control. Higher-spec models add a 10-inch touchscreen and 12-inch digital driver’s display, plus larger rims, wireless smartphone charging pad and Vauxhall’s IntelliLux adaptive LED Pixel headlights.

Click here for our list of the best SUVs on sale...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Vauxhall Grandland review
Vauxhall Grandland - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Vauxhall Grandland review

The Vauxhall Grandland is a sensible, spacious family SUV with the option of efficient plug-in hybrid power, but it can’t compete with the best in cla…
14 Jun 2023
Vauxhall Grandland vs Kia Sportage 2023: twin test review
Vauxhall Grandland Kia Sportage header
Car group tests

Vauxhall Grandland vs Kia Sportage 2023: twin test review

Vauxhall has tweaked the Grandland to provide a stronger rival to the big-selling Kia Sportage. We find out if it has succeeded
3 Jun 2023
All-electric Vauxhall Grandland replacement confirmed for 2024
Grandland vs Karoq vs Qashqai - Vauxhall Grandland cornering
News

All-electric Vauxhall Grandland replacement confirmed for 2024

Vauxhall’s next family SUV will use new STLA Medium electric platform and could have a range of up to 435 miles
22 Mar 2023
New Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 review
Vauxhall Grandland GSe - front tracking
Road tests

New Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 review

The most powerful version of Vauxhall’s mid-size SUV offers a decent amount of performance, but it’s more likely to appeal to company car drivers rath…
25 Jan 2023

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.
12 Dec 2023
New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design
Porsche Macan EV interior
News

New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design

The next-generation electric Porsche Macan SUV interior features a design similar to the new Cayenne and Panamera
11 Dec 2023
Ooh la la! Facelifted Citroen Berlingo and e-Berlingo get fresh look, bigger screen and comfier seats
2024 Citroen e-Berlingo - front tracking
News

Ooh la la! Facelifted Citroen Berlingo and e-Berlingo get fresh look, bigger screen and comfier seats

Facelifted people carrier will arrive in Spring 2024, with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus all-electric model now with 198-mile range
12 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content