Vauxhall Grandland family SUV gets handy mpg boost from new mild-hybrid tech

Vauxhall has launched a new 48V mild-hybrid version of its Grandland family SUV, despite the imminent arrival of the all-new second-generation model.

The mild-hybrid Vauxhall Grandland utilises a new turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which alone produces 134bhp and 230Nm of torque. It’s coupled with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor that provides an extra 28bhp and 55Nm of torque.

Power for the e-motor is provided by a dinky 0.89kWh battery that allows the Grandland to be driven for very short distances on pure-electric power, like when you’re manoeuvring or creeping along in city traffic. Vauxhall actually claims the mild-hybrid Grandland will spend 50 per cent of the time running on battery power when in town and the electric motor also gives the engine a helping hand when accelerating.

You don’t have to charge the tiny battery, like you do with the plug-in hybrid Grandland this model sits below in the range. That’s done via regenerative braking while the car is slowing down, with the e-motor acting as a generator to top-up the battery.

The other benefit of the setup in addition to the electric driving capabilities, is improved fuel economy and CO2 emissions compared to the pure-petrol Grandland. Vauxhall says the mild-hybrid Grandland can return up to 51.4mpg, and emits 124-127g/km of CO2, compared to 44.1mpg and 144-147g/km for an automatic petrol model.

The mild-hybrid Vauxhall Grandland is available to order now in Design, GS or Ultimate trim, with prices starting from £32,415 – roughly £1,500 more than an automatic petrol Grandland. First examples are expected to arrive in early 2024.

Standard kit on every model includes LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and driving assistance systems like lane keep assist and cruise control. Higher-spec models add a 10-inch touchscreen and 12-inch digital driver’s display, plus larger rims, wireless smartphone charging pad and Vauxhall’s IntelliLux adaptive LED Pixel headlights.

