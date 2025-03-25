Kia slammed for 23,000-word car data privacy policy that’s a 3.5-hour read

“A recent study found that only 0.5 per cent of website visitors looked at privacy notices in the UK on average. Are drivers doing the same with their vehicle privacy policies?” the firm asks. We’ve requested a comment from Kia on whether it’s a reasonable expectation, but James Baker, Platform Power Programme Manager at Open Rights Group - which campaigns for digital privacy rights - told us:

"Car manufacturers need to do a better job of simply and clearly explaining how people's personal data will be used. Motorists also have data rights, such as the right to object to targeted marketing based on personal data collected by their car. Many people will have no idea how much of their information is now collected by a modern car, and the security risks this could create.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Next in the firing line is Citroen with an 11,000-word tract that would take 45 minutes to read, which is in the same ballpark as JLR and Porsche. Tesla and Volvo’s privacy policies take half an hour to read, and it’s just over 15 minutes for those from Fiat, Ford and Honda. Mercedes-Benz’s policy can be read in a much more user-friendly 11 minutes.

Why should we be worried? Nationwide points out that connected cars rely on WiFi and can be at risk of hacking and cyberattacks, while telematics data is tracking driver behaviour such as speed, braking and location.

“We advise drivers to read through these policies to ensure they know what cybersecurity protection they have and how their data will be recorded and shared,” says Nationwide director Keith Hawes.

A recent poll carried out by data protection firm Thales suggested that privacy concerns are eroding faith in brands globally. It says more than eight out of 10 consumers have abandoned an online brand in the last year out of concerns about data handling, and that trust in digital services is decreasing or static, even among banking and healthcare brands.

“The growing trend of requiring data exchange for services, coupled with the lack of transparency and the heavy burden placed on consumers, is eroding trust,” the Thales report said.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…