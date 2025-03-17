Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 preview: every new car A to Z
This year’s event promises plenty of highlights. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
It’s that time of year again, when the smell of petrol and burning rubber fills the air around West Sussex, as the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed which is now well underway!
The central theme this year is “The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers”, and Goodwood is honouring the 60-year career of engineering extraordinaire Gordan Murray: the man responsible for the McLaren F1 and the GMA T.50 supercars, as well as several championship-winning Formula One race cars.
So there's plenty of incredible machinery for motorsport enthusiasts to fawn over all weekend, but there’s also plenty of shiny new and very exciting road cars to look at. This year’s show includes the significant public debuts from Aston Martin, Jaguar and Lamborghini, plus some slightly more accessible models from MG, Honda and Hyundai.
Alpine A290 Rallye
Alpine is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, so will be showing off plenty of stuff at Goodwood, starting with the world debut of the new A290 Rallye. This competition-ready version of the French hot hatch features a full roll cage, a limited-slip differential and even angrier bodywork. Plus Alpine’s brand-new A390 ‘Sport Fastback’, A110 R Ultime track car and Alpenglow hypercar concept will all be making their UK debut at the Festival of Speed.
Aston Martin DBX S
The DBX was a considerable change of tack for Aston Martin, which has built a reputation for elegant two-door sports cars and the occasional saloon. Not content with the standard car’s 542bhp, Aston launched the 697bhp DBX707 in 2022 and now there’s an even more potent version called the S. With 716bhp, the DBX S can launch its 2.2-tonne kerbweight from 0-62mph in a scarcely believable 3.3 seconds and on to a maximum of 193mph. There’s also a new exhaust system – which Festival of Speed fans will be the first to hear in person.
Aston Martin Valhalla
It’s been a busy year for the iconic British brand with plenty of new reveals, and one of the most anticipated was the new Valhalla. First shown as a prototype way back in 2019, the Valhalla has undergone many challenges and revisions on its way to production. The mid-engined supercar, which features Formula One technology and a 1,064bhp hybrid powertrain, will be limited to just 999 units, and one of those will make its way up the Goodwood hillclimb as part of the model’s dynamic debut.
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
While Aston Martin might be bringing supercars and performance SUVs to this year’s event, there’s something for the traditionalists, too, in the beautiful shape of the Vanquish Volante. The drop-top super grand tourer is powered by the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 with 823bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, making it the world’s most powerful front-engined convertible.
BMW M2 CS
The previous M2 CS was something BMW M enthusiasts salivated over thanks to its extra power and revised chassis. The new one, revealed a few weeks ago at the Villa d’Este concours event, adopts a similar formula. This time there’s a whopping 530bhp on tap from its twin-turbocharged straight six, plus some exterior tweaks such as that large ducktail rear spoiler. Goodwood will be our first chance to see it in action as it takes to the hill.
BMW M3 CS Touring
We waited a long time for BMW to finally introduce an M3 Touring model and now we can get excited about a more extreme CS version. Under the bonnet lies a tuned version of BMW’s ‘S58’ twin-turbo 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine, which receives a 20bhp boost to 542bhp. To ensure you can tell the CS apart from the ‘regular’ M3, there’s a new splitter, spoiler and plenty of carbon fibre bits. We look forward to finally hearing the new titanium exhaust in action.
BMW Vision Driving Experience
While the M2 CS and M3 CS Touring are cars you can buy right now, the BMW Vision Driving Experience will offer attendees at the Festival of Speed a look into the future – specifically at what the upcoming electric BMW M3 might be capable of (and look like). It produces an unholy amount of power and uses five impellers (or fans) to create more than 1,200kg of downforce.
GMA T.33 S
Given this year’s Festival of Speed is all about Gordon Murray’s automotive career of 60 years, it makes sense his Gordon Murray Automotive firm is bringing something new to Goodwood. The T.33 S will be a more focused, track-oriented version of the T.33, similar to the T.50 S revealed a few years back. It’ll have to be special to improve on the T.33, however, which boasts a naturally aspirated, 607bhp 3.9-litre V12 from Cosworth and a feather-light 1,072kg carbon-aluminium chassis.
Denza
BYD’s premium sister brand Denza is hoping to ingratiate itself with potential customers at Goodwood, and is going to bring along three cars: the Z9GT shooting brake, which we drove earlier this year, the D9 luxury MPV and the B5 SUV that could be the marque’s alternative to the Land Rover Defender.
Ferrari F80
Ferrari has brought quite the entourage of new cars to Goodwood, as you’d expect, including the new Amalfi GT and the 296 Speciale supercar. However, the car most people will be checking out is Maranello’s latest ‘once-in-a-decade’ hypercar: the Ferrari F80. The only thing higher than its 9,200rpm redline is the price; a whopping £3.1 million.
Honda 0 SUV
We had the chance to get up close and personal with the new Honda 0 SUV in a studio recently – watch the full video here – but Goodwood will be the first time the public can have a look around. Set to launch in 2026, this all-electric SUV will be part of a range of 0 Series models, featuring advanced technology, including the ASIMO (named after Honda’s famous humanoid robot) operating system, which integrates automated driving and advanced driver assistance.
Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition
As we say hello to Honda’s new 0 Series of EVs, we’re having to wave goodbye to a hot hatch icon, as the Civic Type R is pulled from the European market due to emissions regulations. The FL5-generation Civic Type R uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with 325bhp, although the sparkling chassis, direct steering and crisp gearshift have been just as important to the car’s success. Only 10 examples of the Ultimate Edition will come to the UK.
Latest Honda Civic Type R deals
Honda Prelude
We’ve not seen the Prelude name on the back of a Honda for 25 years, but there’s a new one coming and it’ll be on the move for the first time at Goodwood. Switching to a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, the Prelude retains its sleek two-door coupé bodystyle and an interesting new gearbox with a special ‘S+’ mode. It might not be a like-for-like replacement for the Civic Type R, but the Prelude promises to add some sporty flavour to the Honda line-up.
Honda Super EV concept
Not much is known about the new Super EV concept, although we can definitely see some inspiration from the old Honda e in its cutesy design. The boxy wheelarches and upright, kei-car style body make the Super EV concept stand out, so expect the static display to attract plenty of visitors all week long.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
The BMW M3 might be sleeping with one eye open for a little while, because the long-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has finally been unveiled at Goodwood. Sure it’s electric, but the menacing saloon is packing 641bhp, a tuned chassis, fully-redesigned suspension geometry and ‘N Drift Optimiser’ to help it slay some lap records, and tyres.
Jaecoo 5
The new Jaecoo 5 isn’t the most exciting car being showcased at Goodwood, but it’s one of the few you’ll actually see on the roads more than once in your lifetime. This will be the public’s first chance to look around the Ford Puma rival – with its slightly Range Rover-esque design – before the small boxy SUV goes on sale later this year.
Jaguar Type 00 concept
Jaguar’s wild and highly controversial Type 00 concept has been shown off at several exclusive events around the globe already, however Goodwood is offering the wider public their first chance to check out the slab-sided two-door coupé and judge the bold new design direction in person.
Lamborghini Temerario
The Temerario takes over from the hugely popular Huracan as Lamborghini’s baby supercar. ‘Baby’ might be underselling the Temerario a bit, because it has some seriously impressive numbers. It might not have a V10, but the Temarario gets a twin-turbocharged V8 – one that revs up to 10,000rpm. There’s a plug-in hybrid system, too, with three electric motors combining with that V8 for 907bhp and a top speed of 210mph.
Lanzante 95-59
The Lanzante 95-59 is a three-seat, 850bhp supercar designed by the same man who created the McLaren P1. The name is derived from motorsport history, as Lanzante Motorsport won Le Mans in 1995 with the number 59 McLaren F1 GTR. Only 59 will ever be made, so Goodwood might be your only catch to see it in person.
Maserati MCPura
Rather than creating a totally-new replacement for the sensational Maserati MC20, the Italian firm simply gave the supercar a light makeover and renamed it the Maserati MCPura. It’s still a stunning car of course, with hardtop and ‘Cielo’ convertible versions available, plus the 630bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine hasn’t been replaced by big batteries and silent electric motors.
McLaren W1
Fresh from a 1-2 finish at the British Grand Prix, McLaren is going to be celebrating its racing and road cars at Goodwood. The big attraction will be the new W1 hypercar, which will make its public debut alongside its forefathers: the legendary F1 and the almighty P1. It features a 1,258bhp hybrid V8 powertrain and Formula One-inspired aerodynamics, and just 399 examples will be made – but they’re all sold, so you can leave your cheque book at home.
MG Cyberster Black
MG went big at Goodwood last year with its new HS and Cyber GTS concept and we can expect more of the same this year. From previous teaser images we’ve seen the Cyberster Black will come with an all-black exterior, black cabin and black wheels – although we’ll have to wait to see if anything more substantial has changed for the all-electric roadster.
Lexus LFA successor
It’s been 13 years since the Lexus LFA went out of production, however it looks like the Japanese brand is getting ready to launch its successor. The long, low and aggressive car features a brand-new V8 under the bonnet, which we heard for the first time when prototypes tackled the famous Goodwood hillclimb.
MG Cyber X concept
Shown for the first time at the Shanghai Motor Show back in April, the square-jawed MG Cyber X concept looks like a Land Rover Defender rival in the making, but we’ve learned any production version will be more like the spiritual successor to the adorable Suzuki Jimny baby 4x4.
MG IM6 and IM5
MG has proven it can make impressive, affordable electric cars, but now it’s looking to take on more upmarket, more technologically advanced EVs from the likes of Tesla, BYD and Kia with these: the all-new, MG IM5 saloon and the MG IM6 SUV. The company itself says these are “the most innovative cars to be offered by MG,” and the pair should be going on sale soon.
Porsche 963 RSP
There are some passion projects that really stand out and the 963 RSP is exactly that. Inspired by the one-off, road-legal version of the two-time Le Mans-winning Porsche 917 50 years ago, the 963 RSP will be a spectacular part of this year’s Festival of Speed. A mesmerising example of a race car for the road, the 963 RSP is almost identical to Porsche’s World Endurance Championship car, with a race-tuned, hybridised twin-turbocharged V8 with 671bhp and a rev limit of 8,000rpm.
Renault R5 Turbo 3E
Renault brought the R5 Turbo 3E concept to Goodwood two years ago and put on a wild, smoke-filled run up the hill. Now there’s a production version, heavily inspired by the original Renault 5 Turbo from the eighties. Even with a £135,000 price tag, it’s selling quickly – although with that crazy styling, 533bhp, rear-wheel drive and carbon-fibre body, it’s easy to see why.
Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...
Find a car with the experts