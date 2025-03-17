It’s that time of year again, when the smell of petrol and burning rubber fills the air around West Sussex, as the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed which is now well underway!

The central theme this year is “The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers”, and Goodwood is honouring the 60-year career of engineering extraordinaire Gordan Murray: the man responsible for the McLaren F1 and the GMA T.50 supercars, as well as several championship-winning Formula One race cars.

So there's plenty of incredible machinery for motorsport enthusiasts to fawn over all weekend, but there’s also plenty of shiny new and very exciting road cars to look at. This year’s show includes the significant public debuts from Aston Martin, Jaguar and Lamborghini, plus some slightly more accessible models from MG, Honda and Hyundai.

Alpine A290 Rallye

Alpine is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, so will be showing off plenty of stuff at Goodwood, starting with the world debut of the new A290 Rallye. This competition-ready version of the French hot hatch features a full roll cage, a limited-slip differential and even angrier bodywork. Plus Alpine’s brand-new A390 ‘Sport Fastback’, A110 R Ultime track car and Alpenglow hypercar concept will all be making their UK debut at the Festival of Speed.

Aston Martin DBX S

The DBX was a considerable change of tack for Aston Martin, which has built a reputation for elegant two-door sports cars and the occasional saloon. Not content with the standard car’s 542bhp, Aston launched the 697bhp DBX707 in 2022 and now there’s an even more potent version called the S. With 716bhp, the DBX S can launch its 2.2-tonne kerbweight from 0-62mph in a scarcely believable 3.3 seconds and on to a maximum of 193mph. There’s also a new exhaust system – which Festival of Speed fans will be the first to hear in person.

Aston Martin Valhalla

It’s been a busy year for the iconic British brand with plenty of new reveals, and one of the most anticipated was the new Valhalla. First shown as a prototype way back in 2019, the Valhalla has undergone many challenges and revisions on its way to production. The mid-engined supercar, which features Formula One technology and a 1,064bhp hybrid powertrain, will be limited to just 999 units, and one of those will make its way up the Goodwood hillclimb as part of the model’s dynamic debut.

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

While Aston Martin might be bringing supercars and performance SUVs to this year’s event, there’s something for the traditionalists, too, in the beautiful shape of the Vanquish Volante. The drop-top super grand tourer is powered by the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 with 823bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, making it the world’s most powerful front-engined convertible.

BMW M2 CS

The previous M2 CS was something BMW M enthusiasts salivated over thanks to its extra power and revised chassis. The new one, revealed a few weeks ago at the Villa d’Este concours event, adopts a similar formula. This time there’s a whopping 530bhp on tap from its twin-turbocharged straight six, plus some exterior tweaks such as that large ducktail rear spoiler. Goodwood will be our first chance to see it in action as it takes to the hill.