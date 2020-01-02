Best first cars for new drivers 2025

​Once you've passed your practical driving test and got your driving licence, the next barrier between you and a whole new level of freedom is finding your first car. The best first cars offer a combination of safety, equipment, practicality, and easy manoeuvrability, not to mention being some of the cheapest cars to insure. To help make your search as easy as possible, our experts have rounded up the very best first cars for new drivers right here.

The cost of buying and running a car can be steep, especially for new drivers, so we’ve chosen these cars with their value for money, reliability and fuel economy at the forefront of our minds. Naturally, our picks also offer cheap car insurance for young drivers.

All of these models are brand new, but many great examples can also be found on the used market for lower prices. Either way, they are all available for a reasonable price, particularly if you finance them through a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreement or a Personal Contact Hire (PCH) leasing deal.

Compare the best first cars for new drivers

You can compare our in-depth review star ratings for the top 10 first cars for new drivers using the table below, along with the . Scroll down for the full story on each car…

Best first cars ranking Name Prices from Efficiency and running costs rating (out of 5) Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5) Fuel types Max. WLTP combined efficiency Boot space 1 Skoda Fabia £20,295 4 4 Petrol 55.4mpg 380 litres 2 Kia Picanto £15,845 4 4 Petrol 54.3mpg 255 litres 3 Hyundai i10 £15,880 4.2 4 Petrol 55.3mpg 252 litres 4 Toyota Aygo X £16,140 3.5 3.5 Petrol 58.9mpg 231 litres 5 Volkswagen Polo £21,210 4 4 Petrol 54.3mpg 351 litres 6 Dacia Sandero £14,200 4.4 4 Petrol 53.3mpg 328 litres 7 Leapmotor T03 £15,995 4.0 4.0 Electric 165 miles 210 litres 8 Renault Clio £18,595 4.5 4.5 Petrol/hybrid 54.3/67.3mpg 391 litres 9 Vauxhall Corsa £18,505 3.5 3.5 Petrol/mild-hybrid/electric 55.4mpg/62.8mpg/221 miles 267-309 litres 10 Fiat 500e £24,995 4 4 Electric 193 miles 185 litres

1. Skoda Fabia

Prices from £20,300

Best first car for new drivers overall

Pros Cons Interior space No hybrid model Decent on-board tech Road noise at higher speed Comfortable Not particularly fun to drive

First-time drivers need a car that’s easy to drive, cheap to insure and affordable to buy, and the car that manages to blend all of these things together best of all is the Skoda Fabia.