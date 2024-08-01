All-new MG ZS SUV being teed up for August reveal

MG’s UK product boss has hinted to Auto Express that the all-new MG ZS could be unveiled as early as the end of August.

The incoming Mk2 version of the popular compact SUV would complete MG’s onslaught of new models for 2024. Since February it’s introduced the MG3 hybrid supermini, Cyberster electric sports car, and HS mid-size SUV.

But speaking exclusively to Auto Express, head of product and planning for MG UK, David Allison told us: “I've got to say, putting Cyberster to one side, of all of the cars that we’re launching or will have launched this year, as an overall package I think the new ZS is actually the best of them all. It’s packaged really well, the interior is lovely and It drives extremely well.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

He also revealed that from launch, the new ZS will feature the same full-hybrid powertrain as the award-winning MG3 Hybrid+, before a pure-petrol version arrives early next year.

The MG3 Hybrid+ is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, one electric motor and a 1.83kWh battery. In the supermini, this setup can return 64.2mpg and produces up to 192bhp – as much as 134bhp coming from the e-motor, along with 250Nm of torque. Plus the larger-than-average battery allows for more pure-electric driving, which should apply to the new ZS too.