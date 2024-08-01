All-new MG ZS SUV being teed up for August reveal
MG’s new compact SUV will be available exclusively with hybrid power at launch, before a pure-petrol version arrives in 2025
MG’s UK product boss has hinted to Auto Express that the all-new MG ZS could be unveiled as early as the end of August.
The incoming Mk2 version of the popular compact SUV would complete MG’s onslaught of new models for 2024. Since February it’s introduced the MG3 hybrid supermini, Cyberster electric sports car, and HS mid-size SUV.
But speaking exclusively to Auto Express, head of product and planning for MG UK, David Allison told us: “I've got to say, putting Cyberster to one side, of all of the cars that we’re launching or will have launched this year, as an overall package I think the new ZS is actually the best of them all. It’s packaged really well, the interior is lovely and It drives extremely well.”
He also revealed that from launch, the new ZS will feature the same full-hybrid powertrain as the award-winning MG3 Hybrid+, before a pure-petrol version arrives early next year.
The MG3 Hybrid+ is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, one electric motor and a 1.83kWh battery. In the supermini, this setup can return 64.2mpg and produces up to 192bhp – as much as 134bhp coming from the e-motor, along with 250Nm of torque. Plus the larger-than-average battery allows for more pure-electric driving, which should apply to the new ZS too.
In terms of styling, the new ZS will have a very wide, prominent front grille just like those on the latest MG3 and HS – copying the family face seen elsewhere in MG’s petrol and hybrid line-up.
First examples are expected to arrive in dealerships by October, but that might not be soon enough, as MG is running out of stock of the outgoing car. “We've literally ordered as many as the factory could build us and we'll probably be out by the end of August,” Allison said.
Once that happens, MG hopes to be able to steer buyers interested in the current model towards the new one, and to do so the firm will “probably announce pricing and open orders a little bit ahead of ordinarily we would do,” according to Allison.
“That's purely because by that point we'll be pretty much gone of the existing car,” Allison said. “So at least we'll be able to say to people that if you can hold on for another month or six weeks there is another one coming.”
Allison reaffirmed that there will not be an electric version of the new ZS. Instead, the ZS EV will be replaced next year by a totally new, pure-electric model with a different name and it’ll be based on the same platform as the MG4.
Click here for our list of the best small SUVs...