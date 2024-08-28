New MG ZS Hybrid+ revealed: compact SUV offers electrified power for under £22k

The all-new MG ZS has been unveiled, with the popular SUV sporting a stylish new look. So far revealed in just three images, the new model is available to order now, with first examples reaching customers in October. Due to be offered with a hybrid powertrain, prices will start from £21,995 – nearly £4,000 less than a Ford Puma.

At launch, the new ZS is only available with a sole Hybrid+ powertrain – the same setup found in the award-winning MG3. It uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, which deliver a combined power output of 193bhp. As much as 134bhp of that comes from the e-motor, plus 250Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes 8.7 seconds, according to MG.

A 1.83kWh battery allows for short periods of pure-electric driving, which in turn helps the ZS Hybrid+ achieve up to 55.4mpg and emit 115g/km of CO2. With such a small battery, there’s no need to plug-in, instead it’s charged from regenerative braking or the engine itself.

We’ve been told by MG UK’s head of product and planning, David Allison, that the new ZS will also be available with a pure-petrol engine early next year, however there won’t be an all-electric version. Instead, the successor to the current MG ZS EV will be a completely different electric SUV based on the MG4 hatchback.