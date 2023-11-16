Verdict

For those in the market for a stylish and practical electric family car with a premium-feeling interior that, crucially, isn't an SUV, the Peugeot E-308 SW is certainly worth considering. The already-sleek estate car is even more eye-catching now, thanks to its mid-life makeover and a £10k price cut. Unfortunately, Peugeot hasn’t given it much more range despite fitting a larger battery, and the rapid-charging abilities are still unable to match those of its higher-riding rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It feels like a brand-new electric SUV arrives every other week, whereas electric estate cars remain a rare breed. However, more have steadily been introduced in recent years by BMW, Audi and Volkswagen, plus the Subaru E-Outback lands this summer, and we learned just this week there’s even a Polestar 4 wagon on its way.

In the midst of all this excellent news for estate-car enthusiasts, the Peugeot E-308 SW has received a mid-life makeover that has given it a sharper, more muscular look than before, but limited upgrades under the metal.

However, arguably the biggest change with the new E-308 SW is it costs more than £10,000 less than it did before, partly thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG), which knocks £1,500 off and has lowered the starting price to £30,695.