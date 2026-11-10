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New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class review: a masterpiece of luxury

Mercedes is the last manufacturer to drop the V12 from its European line-up, but it lives on in the US. Are we missing out?

By:Thomas Geiger
10 Nov 2026
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - front tracking19
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

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Verdict

The updated Maybach S-Class remains a masterpiece of luxury, delivering cloud-like comfort and dazzling tech. For European buyers, losing the V12 to emissions rules is a shame; the replacement V8 is technically faster, but lacks the effortless performance and whisper-quiet magic of the 12-cylinder engine, which luckily lives on in America.

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As German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once said: "America, you have it better". This adage rarely feels applicable to the US these days, but it’s a different story when it comes to cars – and nowhere is this clearer than with the Maybach S-Class.

It is true that Mercedes has given its 'S-Class in a tuxedo' noticeably more pomp and glory for its mid-life facelift. The front grille has grown, the three-pointed star is now illuminated, as are the Maybach logos on the C-pillars and within the bumpers. Inside the headlights, you’ll find a sparkling rose-gold finish – a farewell signature from outgoing design chief Gorden Wagener.

On top of that, there's more driver assistance tech, more electronics, and more of what this limousine has always done best: sumptuous comfort and the dignified tranquillity of a grand hotel on wheels. However, there is one thing they have quietly taken away from us in Europe: the V12 engine.

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The reason, unsurprisingly, is the latest Euro 7 emissions regulations. Making this 6.0-litre masterpiece of power and engineering compliant with strict new rules would simply have been too much effort for Mercedes. As a result, European buyers will have to make do with a hybridised V8. 

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This powertrain still produces 604bhp – bolstered by an extra 23bhp from a starter-generator – and 850Nm of torque. That’s tantalisingly close to the V12’s 900Nm output, even if being short-changed by two litres and four cylinders is bound to bruise the fragile egos of the elite.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - front interior, car being driven by Thomas Geiger19

In the US – just like in China and the Middle East – the venerable V12 continues to whisper away. And after just a few miles at the wheel, it becomes abundantly clear why Maybach customers have rarely entertained the thought of buying anything else. 

The V12 doesn’t announce itself with a raucous exhaust note, but rather with an absolute absence of anything resembling effort. Even under brisk acceleration, the rev counter remains remarkably relaxed while the luxury saloon surges forward as if pulled by an invisible force.

This sensation is perfectly matched by the air suspension and its cloud-based predictive road scanning. In the newly calibrated 'Maybach' driving mode, it treats every imperfection in the tarmac as if it were strictly a matter for the road and the tyres, completely isolating the rear passengers. Where other luxury limousines might start to pitch, the Maybach simply glides on, silent and unbothered, as though the road beneath doesn't even exist.

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The longer you travel like this, the more envious of the Americans you become. Sure, the rear reclining massage seats are just as comfortable in the European car, the champagne bubbles just as delightful in the silver Maybach flutes and the performance is beyond reproach. 

Both variants top out at 155mph, and the V8 actually shaves half a second off the V12's 0-62mph sprint, managing it in four seconds flat. But how are you supposed to truly enjoy eight cylinders when you know others are allowed to have 12?

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - rear tracking19

That said, European customers don't have to give up on the 12-cylinder dream entirely. If you are willing to pay roughly double the asking price and possess a spotless criminal record, you can still order the armoured S 680 Guard, which has been granted a special exemption by the authorities. 

If that's a bit too pricey, you could always buy the downsized European S 680 for £211,950 – or even the lesser plug-in hybrid, which starts from £174,195 – and spend the spare change on an American holiday. While you’re at it, why not request an airport transfer in the proper car, and bask in that V12 brilliance.

Model:Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic V12
Price:$247,450 (£185,000 est)
Engine:6.0-litre V12 twin-turbo petrol
Power/torque:603bhp/900Nm
Transmission:Nine-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:4.5 seconds
Top speed:155mph
Economy/CO2:21.4mpg/301g/km
On sale:Now (in US)

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