Verdict

The updated Maybach S-Class remains a masterpiece of luxury, delivering cloud-like comfort and dazzling tech. For European buyers, losing the V12 to emissions rules is a shame; the replacement V8 is technically faster, but lacks the effortless performance and whisper-quiet magic of the 12-cylinder engine, which luckily lives on in America.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once said: "America, you have it better". This adage rarely feels applicable to the US these days, but it’s a different story when it comes to cars – and nowhere is this clearer than with the Maybach S-Class.

It is true that Mercedes has given its 'S-Class in a tuxedo' noticeably more pomp and glory for its mid-life facelift. The front grille has grown, the three-pointed star is now illuminated, as are the Maybach logos on the C-pillars and within the bumpers. Inside the headlights, you’ll find a sparkling rose-gold finish – a farewell signature from outgoing design chief Gorden Wagener.

On top of that, there's more driver assistance tech, more electronics, and more of what this limousine has always done best: sumptuous comfort and the dignified tranquillity of a grand hotel on wheels. However, there is one thing they have quietly taken away from us in Europe: the V12 engine.