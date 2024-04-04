Ooh la la! DS 3 and DS 4 receive new self-charging hybrid technology
Upcoming DS self-charging hybrids will be faster and more efficient than petrol units
New electrified options have come the way of the DS 3 and DS 4 with self-charging hybrid powertrains added to their lineups. DS says the new offerings will be available to order in the UK this summer.
Pricing hasn’t been revealed for the new powertrains just yet - that’ll come in the next few weeks according to DS. We do know the DS 3 self-charging hybrid is priced from 35,200 euros (around £30,194) and the larger DS 4 from 39,950 euros (around £34,200).
Both the DS 3 and DS 4 are already offered with multiple powertrains. The DS 3 comes in all-electric form in E-Tense guise or as a pure-petrol. The DS 4 can be had as a petrol, diesel or as a plug-in hybrid.
The self-charging hybrid powertrain is the same in both the DS 3 and DS 4. It’s a Miller cycle system made up from a three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine with 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, combined with a 28bhp electric motor and mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. DS says the system allows for electric-only running at low speeds with electric power provided by a 0.9kWh battery located under the floor in the middle of the car (boot capacity isn’t impacted). A new turbocharger was also fitted to the petrol engine to maximise responsiveness at low revs.
DS claims that compared to the DS 3 PureTech 130, the self-charging hybrid should return efficiency improvements of almost 20 per cent and a reduction of 27g/km of CO2 to 112g/km. The larger DS 4 sees fuel efficiency improve by up to 16 per cent with 15 per cent less CO2 emitted taking the total to 116g/km.
Compared to their non-hybrid petrol equivalents, the self-charging hybrids are quicker, too. The DS 3 self-charging hybrid is 1.2 seconds faster to 62mph, taking 8.4 seconds. The DS 4 takes 10.4 seconds, again, 1.2 seconds quicker than the PureTech 130 engine. Helping drivers keep an eye on the hybrid’s status is an energy flow readout on the instrument display with battery charge level, power meter and a measurement of distance travelled solely on electric energy.
Full specifications are yet to be revealed but the DS 4 Hybrid will be offered in Europe with two trim levels - Pallas and Étoile. Pallas features a new stitching pattern on the upholstery along with a new ‘tungsten’ colour, it also has as standard adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and front and front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera. The Étoile adds black Alcantara or Nappa leather heated seats, DS’ IRIS infotainment system, matrix LED headlights and a head-up display.
Click here for the latest DS news and reviews...