Ooh la la! DS 3 and DS 4 receive new self-charging hybrid technology

New electrified options have come the way of the DS 3 and DS 4 with self-charging hybrid powertrains added to their lineups. DS says the new offerings will be available to order in the UK this summer.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed for the new powertrains just yet - that’ll come in the next few weeks according to DS. We do know the DS 3 self-charging hybrid is priced from 35,200 euros (around £30,194) and the larger DS 4 from 39,950 euros (around £34,200).

Both the DS 3 and DS 4 are already offered with multiple powertrains. The DS 3 comes in all-electric form in E-Tense guise or as a pure-petrol. The DS 4 can be had as a petrol, diesel or as a plug-in hybrid.

The self-charging hybrid powertrain is the same in both the DS 3 and DS 4. It’s a Miller cycle system made up from a three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine with 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, combined with a 28bhp electric motor and mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. DS says the system allows for electric-only running at low speeds with electric power provided by a 0.9kWh battery located under the floor in the middle of the car (boot capacity isn’t impacted). A new turbocharger was also fitted to the petrol engine to maximise responsiveness at low revs.