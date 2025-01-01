Best car group tests 2024: the head-to-heads that stuck in our heads

Auto Express group tests are designed to sort the best from the rest in order to help you make the right choice when it comes to cars. Pitching the latest models against key rivals is one of the most effective ways to find their strengths and weaknesses, and there’s nowhere to hide from our team of expert road testers.

We know our group tests are vitally important to you, which is why we carry out more of them than anyone else and go into greater detail. When you need to make your next new car choice, you know you can rely on the Auto Express group test.

In 2024, we’ve reviewed and studied in detail a greater variety of cars than ever before. From superminis and hatchbacks to electric cars and fastbacks, there have been many deserving victories and a few surprising winners along the way.

Scroll down to find out our team’s favourite group tests of 2024, and click on the links to read the full tests…

January

​​Updated Vauxhall Corsa is too much for Hyundai i20 to handle

The Vauxhall Corsa is part of the British subconscious. Almost everyone has owned or driven one, so a new Corsa is big business for the brand. As soon as we got our hands on the updated supermini, we pitched it against the recently revised Hyundai i20.