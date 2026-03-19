Verdict

The MGS9 is extraordinary value for money and will appeal to anyone looking to ferry kids around while not breaking the bank on running costs. Its kit list and spaciousness should make it an attractive option in the family SUV market, but the MGS9 comes with a few annoying quirks that spoil the experience. Space in the rear seats, which is the main reason you’d choose it over the HS, isn’t particularly great either.

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This is the largest MG ever made, the MGS9. Despite that accolade it’s not actually the brand’s flagship model because it’s positioned below the all-electric IM5 and IM6 - which target a clientele with more premium aspirations.

Instead, the MGS9 sits above the MGS6 EV and the MG HS in MG’s lineup - the latter of which shares the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the MGS9. It’s a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor that powers the front wheels to the tune of 224bhp. More importantly, however, the MGS9’s 24.7kWh battery serves up 63 miles of electric range.

The MGS9’s main point of differentiation from the HS is its size, which allows it to provide a seven-seat layout. As a result, MG now has a rival to other plug-in hybrid seven-seaters like the Jaecoo 8, Chery Tiggo 8, Kia Sorento PHEV and Peugeot 5008.