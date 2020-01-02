Best low emission green cars in the UK
Low emissions and good fuel economy go hand-in-hand, and these cars deliver the best of both
Electric cars are obviously the cleanest cars that you can currently buy, but not everybody is ready to make the switch. Don’t worry, though, because our expert road-testing team has rounded up the best low emission green cars right here, and we’ve picked out cars that run on every type of fuel.
Best green electric cars
There’s only one way to completely cut out your exhaust emissions, and that is to buy an electric car. Thanks to some huge developments in battery technology and charging infrastructure, these cars are now well within the reach of more motorists than ever before. There are some big savings to be had, too, in areas including company car tax and low-emission zones.
1. Citroen e-C3
- Prices from £22,000
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 199 miles
- CO2 emissions: 0g/km
Technically speaking, all electric cars are greener than their combustion-powered counterparts, but a stonking great SUV that’s filled with weight-adding opulence is never going to be quite as efficient as a more compact and aerodynamic car. This is where our 2024 Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3, comes in.
This electric supermini offers more than enough practicality for a small family, with space for four and a 310-litre boot. Family road trips won’t pose a problem, either, as the 44kWh battery pack claims up to 199 miles of range between charges. If you do need to go further, the e-C3 can be topped up from 20 to 80 per cent in as little as 26 minutes thanks to its 100kW rapid-charging capability. The cherry on top, though, is the £22,000 starting price.
2. Dacia Spring
- Prices from £15,000
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 140 miles
- CO2 emissions: 0g/km
The Citroen e-C3 is very reasonably priced for an EV, but it’s the Dacia Spring that currently wears the ‘Britain’s cheapest electric car’ crown (at least for now). The Romanian brand hasn’t been shy about the fact that the Spring is very much intended for use as a city runabout or a second car, but it’s still quite a charming, albeit simplistic offering.
The teeny 22kWh battery offers a claimed 140 miles of range per charge, so you’re unlikely to choose the Dacia Spring as a motorway commuter. It’s the city streets where this car shines, though, and it’s very easy to drive and park. The interior is better described as reasonable rather than plush, although a decent helping of essential mod-cons are thrown in, such as air conditioning and cruise control.
3. Fiat 500e
- Prices from £25,000
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 199 miles
- CO2 emissions: 0g/km
If style is as high on your priority list as eco-friendliness, there are few cars that offer as much appeal as the Fiat 500e. This Italian city car boasts plenty of retro flair inspired by the 1960s classic of the same name, and this is combined with a thoroughly modern electric powertrain.
If you don’t mind forking out a bit more for the larger 44kWh battery, this will boost the Fiat 500e’s WLTP combined battery range to 199 miles, meaning it won’t be out of its depth on longer motorway runs. Regardless of your chosen battery, though, the 500e is easy yet pretty enjoyable to drive. If you want the full fun factor, there’s also the Abarth 500e.
4. MG4
- Prices from £27,000
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 323 miles
- CO2 emissions: 0g/km
Since being resurrected as part of SAIC, MG has reinvented itself as a purveyor of budget-focused family cars. The MG4 was the brand’s first bespoke electric car, and it managed to send some real shockwaves through the market by undercutting similarly-sized rivals by thousands of pounds.
This family hatchback is similar in size to the Volkswagen ID.3 and Vauxhall Astra Electric, but it can be bought brand-new for well under £30,000. Even the base SE model can return up to 218 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, and there’s a decent amount of room inside for a family of four, as well as a reasonable 363-litre boot. One area where MG does fall way short of its rivals, though, is its current reputation in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.
5. Volkswagen ID.3
- Prices from £36,000
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 344 miles
- CO2 emissions: 0g/km
The Volkswagen ID.3 was the first member of the brand’s ID. family of EVs, and it’s still a tempting choice for those seeking an electric family hatchback. It’s not without its bugbears, such as a frustrating infotainment system, but the ID.3 gets the fundamentals pretty spot on; it can achieve up to 344 miles on a single charge, it’s refined on the move and there’s a generous helping of cabin space.
Every variant of the Volkswagen ID.3 is pretty quick when you need to get a move on, too, as even the least-powerful variants can accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. Public charging can also be pretty speedy, as the ID.3 can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in around half an hour.
Best green hybrid cars
Hybrid cars offer the familiarity of filling up with liquid fuel, but here their engines work in tandem with electric motors to help increase efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. As carmakers work towards becoming greener, the variety of hybrid cars on offer has grown exponentially.
1. Nissan Qashqai e-Power
- Prices from £34,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 54.3mpg
- CO2 emissions: 117g/km
The Nissan Qashqai is one of the nation’s best-selling cars, and the latest version of this mid-size SUV offers plenty of appeal. As well as the boldest exterior design of any Qashqai to date, there’s also plenty of impressive technology thrown in as standard. Opting for Nissan’s unique e-Power setup brings in a 187bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that’s used to generate power for electric motors that drive the wheels.
The result is a hybrid car that drives very similarly to an electric SUV, meaning it’s very quiet and smooth for the most part. The Nissan Qashqai has another eco-friendly ace up its sleeve, too, and that is the fact that it’s assembled in the UK, rather than being transported halfway around the globe.
2. Toyota Yaris
- Prices from £23,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 67.3mpg
- CO2 emissions: 98g/km
Toyota has become a byword for hybrid cars, largely thanks to the popularity of the earlier Prius models, and today the vast majority of its line-up is purely hybrid-powered. The Toyota Yaris is one of the very best picks for efficiency, though, as its compact size and clever 1.5-litre powertrain make achieving well over 60mpg surprisingly easy.
The key to achieving this figure is the Yaris’s ability to run on fully-electric power for quite a considerable amount of time. Toyota claims that its supermini can run purely on its battery and electric motors for 80 per cent of the time on urban streets, and it can even hit speeds of up to 80mph before the petrol engine kicks in.
3. MG3
- Prices from £18,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 64.2mpg
- CO2 emissions: 100g/km
Unlike the previous MG3, the latest model is only available with full-hybrid power. That’s great for efficiency, and the best news is that the new MG3 still shares its predecessor’s very low starting price. For under £19,000, you’ll get a very economical supermini that’s also genuinely great to drive and one of the best-equipped cars in its class.
The MG3’s hybrid powertrain claims up to 64.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, and while we couldn’t quite manage this during testing, we still achieved a respectable average of 55.4mpg. One problem we did encounter, though, was a noticeable lag between the electric motor and petrol engine when we floored the throttle. Avoid particularly spirited driving, though, and the MG3 is still a very good little car to drive due to its lightweight agility.
4. Renault Clio E-Tech
- Prices from £21,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 67.3mpg
- CO2 emissions: 96g/km
The latest Renault Clio is a handsome machine, but it also offers plenty of sensible touches to go with its attractive appearance. Regular petrol is available, but it's the hybrid-powered E-Tech variant that really shines when it comes down to efficiency and emissions. This model combines a 1.6-litre engine with an electric to deliver well over 60mpg and a reasonable 143bhp.
It’s no hot hatchback, but the Renault Clio E-Tech will accelerate from 0-62mph in under ten seconds so it won’t feel out of puff when keeping up with traffic. Step inside and you’ll be greeted by a sensible but pleasant enough interior. The dashboard is dominated by an infotainment system that runs Renault’s Easy Link software. This is an older setup than some of the brand’s newer models, but it’s still a pretty good system overall.
5. Honda Jazz
- Prices from £27,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 62.8mpg
- CO2 emissions: 102g/km
Unlike many other superminis, the Honda Jazz feels like it was designed with sensibility at the top of its agenda, rather than fun. It’s unlikely to deliver hours of driving thrills, but don’t cross it off your shopping list just yet, because the Jazz does still boast some serious party pieces where it counts.
Honda’s unique e:HEV setup utilises a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine and two electric motors to produce 120bhp. Again, this figure isn’t about to set the world alight, but what this powertrain does do is return over 60mpg with minimal fuss. The Jazz is big for a supermini, too, and it’s easily one of the most practical cars in this sector. If you need to carry large objects, Honda’s Magic Seats allow the Jazz to even put some SUVs to shame.
Best green plug-in hybrid cars
Plug-in hybrid cars are something of a halfway house between hybrid cars and electric cars. These models are still fitted with a combustion engine, but this is accompanied by a large battery that can be recharged via an EV charging point and then provide a limited amount of fully-electric range.
1. Lexus NX 450h+
- Prices from £44,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 282.4mpg
- Pure-electric range: 40 miles
- CO2 emissions: 22g/km
Being environmentally conscious doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll need to give up the finer things in life. The Lexus NX is our three-time Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year because of its splendid refinement, lashings of technology and top-notch material and build quality, but it also scores major points when it comes to efficiency.
The plug-in hybrid NX 450h is the star of the economy show as its CO2 emissions dip as low as 22g/km, while the official WLTP combined fuel economy figure exceeds 280mpg. As with any PHEV, though, you’ll struggle to achieve this figure outside of a laboratory. That being said, when our products editor, Kim Adams, lived with an NX 450h+ as part of our long-term test fleet, he managed to exceed 80mpg in the real world.
2. Volkswagen Golf GTE
- Prices from £44,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 796.3mpg
- Pure-electric range: 81 miles
- CO2 emissions: 8g/km
The Volkswagen Golf has been a family favourite for decades, and while the debate rages on about whether the latest model is the best one yet, few can deny that it’s still a great all-rounder. There are various powertrain options available, but the fully-electric e-Golf was axed in favour of the ID.3, so it’s the plug-in hybrid GTE that currently offers the best green credentials of the line-up.
The 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor produce 175bhp and 250Nm of torque, so the GTE does provide a decent bit of shove when you want it to, although it pales a bit in comparison to the full-fat GTI. One thing the Golf GTI can’t come close to, though, is the GTE’s official 8g/km CO2 emission figure.
3. Toyota C-HR PHEV
- Prices from £39,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 353.1mpg
- Pure-electric range: 41 miles
- CO2 emissions: 19g/km
While Toyota is renowned for its full-hybrid powertrains, its plug-in hybrid models deserve their fair share of credit, too. The Toyota C-HR is one of a handful of PHEVs that the brand currently has on sale in the UK, and we think it’s the best of the bunch. This funky small SUV is fitted with plenty of tech and safety features, and it’s rather enjoyable to drive, too. The plug-in powertrain even produces a somewhat zesty 220bhp, which is good for a 0-62mph time of 7.2 seconds.
It’s not performance that we’re focusing on here, though, but there’s more good news when it comes to efficiency as the C-HR PHEV offers a pure-electric range of up to 41 miles, and the system has been set up to avoid using the petrol engine as much as possible.
4. Skoda Superb iV
- Prices from £41,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 678.7mpg
- Pure-electric range: 84 miles
- CO2 emissions: 9g/km
The Skoda Superb is available either as a saloon or estate car, but if you want plug-in hybrid power, you’ll have to buy the estate. It should be worth it, though, as the Skoda Superb Estate just so happens to be our 2024 Estate Car of the Year, and it offers an enormous amount of plushness and space.
Opting for the Skoda Superb iV should cut the running costs right down, too, as this model can cover over 80 miles on purely-electric power, courtesy of its sizable 25.7kWh battery pack. When it does run out of juice, this battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 26 minutes at a peak DC rapid-charging speed of 50kW.
5. Mercedes A250e
- Prices from £41,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 353.1mpg
- Pure-electric range: 58 miles
- CO2 emissions: 23g/km
If you fancy a premium car without the bulk, the Mercedes A250e could be the ideal posh plug-in hatchback. The level of build quality and standard kit in the A-Class would be perfectly at home in the brand’s much larger (and more expensive) models, although you will still need to fork out a decent sum for this level of luxury.
If you can afford it, though, the A250e is the pick of the bunch for those who want to keep their emissions at bay. This is the plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes’ hatchback, and it pumps out a minimum of just 23g/km of CO2.
Best green petrol cars
Petrol engines have been greatly developed over the decades to be cleaner and more efficient than ever. On top of this, a large majority of petrol cars on sale today are fitted with mild-hybrid technology to boost their efficiency even further.
1. Suzuki Swift
- Prices from £19,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 64.2mpg
- CO2 emissions: 99g/km
If you’re someone who prefers a car to be straightforward rather than showy, the budget-friendly Suzuki Swift should be quite an attractive proposition. It’s not the most refined car on the market, but the Swift does offer a decent amount of kit for not a lot of money.
At its heart is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that works with mild-hybrid tech to return over 60mpg without too much difficulty. The Suzuki’s low kerb weight also helps towards this strong fuel economy, and another bonus is agile handling. There’s even the choice of the brand’s ALLGRIP four-wheel drive system, but this is thirstier than the two-wheel drive model.
2. Hyundai i10
- Prices from £16,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 55.3mpg
- CO2 emissions: 120g/km
Our two-time City Car of the Year feels surprisingly grown-up for such a compact car, but the Hyundai i10 still offers the level of frugality that you’d expect for a car of this size. It lacks any sophisticated hybrid tech, but the small four-cylinder petrol engines can both return over 50mpg.
Officially, the entry-level 1.0-litre motor has the slight advantage with its official WLTP combined figure of 55.3mpg. However, when we tested the 1.2-litre model with a manual gearbox, we managed an average of 53.1mpg which is still highly impressive for a petrol car. With such low fuel consumption and insurance starting from group three, the i10 makes a solid case for itself as a first car.
3. Dacia Sandero Bi-fuel
- Prices from £14,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 52.3mpg
- CO2 emissions: 106g/km
Factory-fitted LPG systems are pretty rare in the UK, but Dacia offers this setup in its Sandero Supermini for the same price as the regular petrol model. Opting for the Bi-fuel model will see a drop in CO2 emissions compared to the regular car, as well as some potentially huge savings on fuel with LPG being generally cheaper to buy than petrol (if you can find a filling station that sells it).
Aside from the powertrain, the bi-fuel Sandero is exactly the same as the regular model, meaning it provides the same spacious interior and refined driving characteristics. This generation of Sandero is far better built than the previous one, too, and its Renault Clio underpinnings are well proven.
4. Caterham Seven 170
- Prices from £30,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 58.3mpg
- CO2 emissions: 109g/km
Before you accuse us of being completely mad, let us remind you that the Caterham Seven 170 is a 440kg car that’s powered by a tiny 660cc engine. While we don’t blame you for being surprised that a full-on sports car has appeared on this list, this particular Caterham really does belong here.
The 170 is the most humble member of the Caterham Seven line-up, but it’s still an absolute hoot to drive with its low-slung driving positing and razor-sharp handling. The pocket-size Suzuki engine won’t rearrange your facial features like the supercharged 2.0-litre Ford unit that’s found in the hardcore 620, but instead it’ll return well over 50mpg and as little as 109g/km of CO2, along with a pleasingly buzzy soundtrack.
5. Toyota Aygo X
- Prices from £16,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 58.8mpg
- CO2 emissions: 109g/km
It might be a bit older underneath that the rest of Toyota’s line-up, but the Aygo X’s three-cylinder petrol engine still manages to undercut plenty of its rivals when it comes to exhaust emissions. Its funky SUV-inspired looks help it to still look the part compared to its newer competitors, too, and there’s even the option of a folding fabric roof.
If you want the most miles per gallon from your Aygo X, you’ll need to opt for the five-speed manual gearbox as Toyota claims up to 58.8mpg. If you would prefer an automatic, this does come with a slight efficiency sacrifice but the top figure still stands at a decent 56.5mpg.
Best green diesel cars
Diesel is waning in popularity but, technically speaking, it does produce fairly low CO2 emissions as well as temptingly high fuel economy figures. However, due to the number of other harmful gases that it produces, diesel isn’t as green as the other fuels on this list.
1. Skoda Octavia
- Prices from £30,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 62.8mpg
- CO2 emissions: 114g/km
If you’re looking for a green car in which to transport your loved ones, our 2024 Family Car of the Year should tick plenty of the right boxes. The Skoda Octavia follows the Czech brand’s typically sensible approach where functionality is the focus, rather than showiness. It’s a pleasant enough car to look at, but the Octavia really stands out when it comes to practicality and useful kit.
If you opt for VW Group’s 2.0 TDI engine, this can return over 60mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, while emissions stand at a reasonable 114g/km. These engines are renowned for their durability, too, with plenty of examples racking up seriously high mileage (just don’t forget the maintenance).
2. Mercedes C 220d
- Prices from £46,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 61.5mpg
- CO2 emissions: 120g/km
If you aren’t quite swayed by the plug-in hybrid C 300 e, the diesel-powered C 220d also offers some pretty strong economic benefits. You won’t enjoy the same tax breaks as the PHEV, but you will benefit from over 60mpg if you go easy on the throttle. The diesel-powered Mercedes C-Class is also a bit cheaper to buy.
Take a step inside Mercedes’ compact executive car and the interior is pretty much as you’d expect, with high-end tech and materials featuring throughout. The C 220 d is particularly smooth to drive, too, and it’s accompanied by a mild-hybrid system that recoups energy when braking.
3. BMW X1 sDrive18d
- Prices from £37,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 56.5mpg
- CO2 emissions: 132g/km
BMW is slowly but surely making the switch over to electric power, but for now the BMW X1 is still available with a diesel engine. This compact SUV is as distinctive to look at and good to drive as a BMW should be, and the latest model is the most practical yet. It even fares quite well when it comes to depreciation, too.
If you do decide to go for diesel power, you will find yourself at the wheel of the X1 sDrive18d variant. This is powered by a four-cylinder engine producing 147bhp, and while this isn’t a mega figure in BMW terms, it does claim up to 56.5mpg
4. Peugeot 308
- Prices from £30,500
- WLTP fuel consumption: 59.6mpg
- CO2 emissions: 124g/km
Peugeot’s latest designs have been anything but subtle, and the latest Peugeot 308 is one of the most striking hatchbacks on the market to date. Its fang-shaped headlights and whopping radiator grille stand out by a mile, but Peugeot has also made great efforts to make the 308’s interior a very pleasant place to be, just as long as you can cope with the i-Cockpit configuration, with its small low-set steering wheel and high-mounted dials.
The sole diesel engine option is a 1.6-litre BlueHDi unit, and this can be specced in both the 308 hatchback and 308 SW estate. Alternatively, if you want to completely cut out your exhaust emissions, there’s always the option of the fully-electric Peugeot E-308.
5. Audi A3 35 TDI
- Prices from £33,000
- WLTP fuel consumption: 57.6mpg
- CO2 emissions: 128g/km
Much like the aforementioned Skoda Octavia, the Audi A3 is another practical hatchback that can be specced with TDI power. The Audi A3 35 TDI can’t quite manage the Skoda’s fuel economy or emissions, but it still makes a pretty good effort.
As should be expected, the Audi does have the advantage when it comes to having a more premium feel. For the extra cash, this German hatchback offers robust build quality and lots of technology that’s operated via Audi’s MMI interface and Virtual Cockpit dials. The A3 is reasonably practical, too, and it offers more passenger space than its closest rivals, the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class.
Like the idea of zero emissions? These are the best electric cars...