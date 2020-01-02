Best low emission green cars in the UK

Electric cars are obviously the cleanest cars that you can currently buy, but not everybody is ready to make the switch. Don’t worry, though, because our expert road-testing team has rounded up the best low emission green cars right here, and we’ve picked out cars that run on every type of fuel.

Best green electric cars

There’s only one way to completely cut out your exhaust emissions, and that is to buy an electric car. Thanks to some huge developments in battery technology and charging infrastructure, these cars are now well within the reach of more motorists than ever before. There are some big savings to be had, too, in areas including company car tax and low-emission zones.

1. Citroen e-C3

Prices from £22,000

Maximum WLTP combined range: 199 miles

199 miles CO2 emissions: 0g/km

Technically speaking, all electric cars are greener than their combustion-powered counterparts, but a stonking great SUV that’s filled with weight-adding opulence is never going to be quite as efficient as a more compact and aerodynamic car. This is where our 2024 Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3, comes in.

This electric supermini offers more than enough practicality for a small family, with space for four and a 310-litre boot. Family road trips won’t pose a problem, either, as the 44kWh battery pack claims up to 199 miles of range between charges. If you do need to go further, the e-C3 can be topped up from 20 to 80 per cent in as little as 26 minutes thanks to its 100kW rapid-charging capability. The cherry on top, though, is the £22,000 starting price.

2. Dacia Spring