Best automatic cars to buy 2024

In the early days, the automatic gearbox was seen as the enemy of driving enjoyment, robbing drivers of the fine control and interaction brought by a decent manual shift, while also being sluggish and slow. Automatics have always felt at home in plush, luxurious machines, but thanks to the advance in technology, the very best automatic cars now come in all shapes and sizes – from superminis to family SUVs.

Modern automatic gearboxes are smoother, quicker and more finely tuned than ever before, with the most responsive examples found in the world’s greatest sports cars and supercars. The best automatic gearboxes can change cogs quicker than a fluent flick of the wrist and aren’t jerky at low speeds, making them perfect in high-powered machines and commuter family cars alike. Whether you want fuel economy, comfort, convenience or raw exhilaration, there's a plethora of options to decipher on today's market, and a few different gearbox technologies that lend themselves to specific types of driving.

Below, we've picked out the 10 best automatic cars on sale right now, and our list covers everything from automatic city cars to SUVs and supercars…

The best automatic cars to buy now:

10. Dacia Jogger

Prices from £18,295

The Dacia Jogger is a fantastic, budget-friendly family car, which has the flexibility of seven-seats and lots of practicality. In addition to it's convenience, the smooth automatic gearbox found in the hybrid version takes much of the strain out of mundane day-to-day drives and commutes.