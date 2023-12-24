“Hybrid cars hit the sweet spot in terms of desirability, price, convenience and tech”

November was a genuine game changer – the most significant and revealing sales month of the year for reasons that surprised many, me included.

At the centre of it were new-car buyers able to enjoy the pre-Christmas ‘agony’ of deciding whether to opt for (in alphabetical order) 100 per cent diesel, 100 per cent electric (EV), hybrid, hydrogen, LPG or 100 per cent petrol. A nice ‘problem’ for those paying customers to have, right? Despite the fact that hydrogen and LPG are, sadly, showroom rarities these days.

Based solely on November’s official Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders registration figures, buyers revealed preferences that car manufacturers and politicians will take a huge interest in.

Consumers coughed up the cash to collectively buy more than 1,000 new cars every weekday last month. They ‘knew what they want and knew how to get it’ (apologies to The Sex Pistols). And diesel, electric, hybrid or petrol-powered cars were not only ‘the ones that they want’ (sorry John Travolta and Olivia Newton- John), but the type they’re happy to spend their hard-earned ‘money, money, money’ on (ditto Abba).

Let’s not think of the categories as winners and losers. Although there’s no escaping the fact that only around three per cent of customers are committing to diesels. Crazy when the best, most-efficient, state-of-the-art diesel cars can, if driven gently on a long, clear run, nudge 80-90mpg, wouldn’t you agree?