Verdict

The Changan Deepal S05 has its merits, like the impressive amount of space, bountiful standard kit list and better onboard tech than many of the Chinese cars we’ve tested to date. However, all of them are overshadowed by the sub-par driving experience, particularly the clumsy handling. We’d very much like to know exactly which roads in the UK this car was supposedly tuned on. Hopefully Changan carries out some additional chassis tuning sharpish, but even with that we feel this is a curious leftfield option in the mid-size electric SUV segment, at most. It’s not a serious threat to the best around.

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A Chinese business person, a British engineer and an Italian designer walk into a bar, they have a good time, some things happen and this is the result of their dalliances: the new Changan Deepal S05. It’s here to challenge none other than the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq, and numerous other talented contenders in the mid-size electric SUV arena like the Ford Explorer and Kia EV3.

Changan may be the oldest carmaker in China but it only started selling cars in the UK late last year, so don’t worry if you’re unfamiliar with the name. What’s meant to set it apart from the countless other brands that have arrived recently is that its cars are designed (at least in part) by a team in Turin, Italy, and are powered by British engineering. The company opened a brand-new powertrain R&D centre in Birmingham in 2019, and tunes cars on our roads.