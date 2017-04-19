Best British cars: Top 50 all-time greatest British-built cars revealed

From the original Mini to the best offerings from the likes of Jaguar, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and McLaren, the small island of Great Britain has punched well above its weight by producing some incredible motors in its time. But what is the best British car?

In an attempt to answer the question, Auto Express set itself the unenviable task of naming the best British-built car of all-time, taking into account sales success, groundbreaking design and unbeatable performance. For a task this big, however, we couldn’t do it alone. That’s why we enlisted the help of some industry big-hitters who’ve recently graced our own Brit List. Of course, our own team of experts who’ve driven and tested some of these special motors in their time also had their say.

So, scroll down to see our countdown of the top 50 cars ever to roll off factory production lines in Great Britain...

The best British cars top 50

50. Triumph Herald

Years of manufacture: 1959-1971

1959-1971 Price when new: £708

£708 Price now: £500-£10,000

£500-£10,000 Engine: 1,147cc 4cyl petrol, 48bhp

1,147cc 4cyl petrol, 48bhp Top speed: 80mph

For an entire generation of drivers, the Triumph Herald will forever hold a special place in their hearts as the car in which they learned to drive. Throughout its 12-year run, it was the first choice for driving schools due to its great visibility and easy-to-use controls, plus its party trick – a 7.6m turning circle that made test manoeuvres a breeze.