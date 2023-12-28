Best car group tests 2023: our biggest head-to-heads

The famous Auto Express group tests are an absolute linchpin of our magazine and website. This is where we test the latest new cars head-to-head with their leading rivals over an action-packed week or more, it’s where we really find out about the strengths and weaknesses of each model and our findings inform all our recommendations and reviews. Group tests are the engine room of Auto Express, nobody else does more of them or goes in to greater detail. That’s why they’re so valuable to car buyers seeking to make a decision about their next car. As with every year, 2023 has brought a huge variety of group tests covering models from affordable superminis to exotic supercars. There were so many highlights but we’ve chosen the very best group tests of the year on this page, the ones that really confirmed a car’s class-leading status, the ones where the newcomer ousted an existing champ and the ones where the result shocked us all. Scroll down for our team’s favourite group tests of 2023 and click the links to read the full tests… The best car group tests of 2023 January Type R vs Type R: new vs old 19 The year started with one of the most exciting New vs Used twin tests we’ve ever covered. One Honda Civic Type R is thrilling enough, but when we pitched the very latest edition of the sector-defining hot hatchback against its predecessor, sparks were certain to fly.

The latest FL5 generation managed to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7 min 44.881 sec – a record for a front-wheel-drive car. We didn’t have access to The Green Hell to put this lap time to the test, but we had a very wet Thruxton Circuit to see just how much had improved over the previous FK8. What wasn’t up for debate was how the latest model has taken virtually every facet of what made the old car so great and improved upon it. Take the engine; the 2.0-litre turbocharged unit has been boosted to 324bhp and 420Nm – improvements of 4bhp and 20Nm – yet the car’s fuel efficiency also sees a small upturn, too. Meanwhile, the six-speed transmission – already one of the finest fitted to any modern road car – has been refined with new springs and a weighted gearknob, so slipping through all the forward ratios felt more satisfying than ever. The suspension has been beefed up, the track widened and the geometry fettled to deliver a car that we found to be even more focused and grippy when pushing hard, just as playful when you want to have fun, yet more refined all at the same time. On top of that are all the fundamental improvements that have been introduced throughout the whole Civic range; the rear-seat space is superb, the in-car tech is improved and the dashboard looks much more stylish than before.

But what we had to ask ourselves is, with the new model now reaching £52,000, and used examples of the previous- gen model going for half that, were the upgrades really worth it? We concluded that although the old car will be a hugely tempting used buy, the latest is the absolute peak of current hot hatches. Given that it might be the last-ever pure-petrol Type R, it's a peak that might never be bettered. Ora Funky Cat loses dogged fight with MG4 19 GWM Ora made its UK debut with the curiously named Funky Cat, which we pitched against the MG4. This contest proved to be a triumph of substance over style; even though the MG was the cheaper model of the two, it also had better performance, ride, handling, interior space and efficiency than the newcomer. The Funky Cat was certainly more distinctive to look at inside and out, but it proved to be massively hamstrung by a small range. In the cold conditions of our test, it struggled to achieve a real-world distance of 134 miles. Read our Ora Funky Cat vs MG4 test here... February Dacia Sandero vs Citroen C3 head-to-head kicks off new real-world tests 19 One of our most significant road tests of 2023 came courtesy of a pair of cars with the smallest price tags of any new model on sale today. However, it wasn't simply the face-off between two bargain superminis – the Dacia Sandero and the Citroen C3 – which was a reason for the fanfare; this test also marked the launch of our new-style real-world road test.

In order to give you, the reader, a more detailed yet accessible insight into the merits of every new car that we try, our revamped strategy shines more light on what a model is like to live with, what it’s like to own and also how much you can expect to pay in running costs over three years. From PCP finance rates – the most common way for customers to finance a new car – to insurance, fuel and servicing, we add all of the numbers together and display them in bar graphs to give a clear indication of which model will be the best value. And value is more important on a pair of budget superminis than it is in any other area of the market. The You was introduced as a new entry trim level to the Citroen C3 range; it missed out on some of the kit of pricier models, but also undercut the next cheapest C3 by over £3,000. Our test showed that this saving was enough to make the newcomer by far our pick of the C3 range, because it still boasted the smooth ride and funky cabin of the more expensive versions. However, it still wasn’t quite enough to overcome the appeal of the Dacia. Similarly comfortable yet even more spacious, the Sandero sealed the win in two key ways. First, its three-cylinder engine exploited turbocharging much more effectively than the C3, giving it usefully more torque, and therefore flexibility, around town, on a motorway and along a twisty A-road. Secondly, although the Citroen was very cheap to run, it still couldn’t quite match the Dacia’s superb value.

Read our Dacia Sandero vs Citroen C3 test here... March Brand-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz takes shock win against Tesla Model Y 19 A comparison test between the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Tesla Model Y might seem a bit perplexing at first glance, given just how different these cars are on the surface. The Model Y is also £10k cheaper, completes the 0-62mph sprint in under half the time the VW takes and comes with 80 more miles of range. So a walkover for Tesla was surely the only result here, right? Well, not quite. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is one of the UK’s most desirable EVs and the biggest issue for customers is that VW isn’t making them quickly enough, leading to an excruciating 18-month waiting list. The design harks back to the classic Type 2 microbus, yet it’s as modern as you’d expect from a brand-new EV. The MEB platform that VW uses for its fully electric cars gives the ID. Buzz car-like driving manners and we found the ride and refinement to be better than the Tesla’s. The VW’s interior space also trumped its rival’s, although the ID.Buzz is 38mm shorter, which helps give it a surprisingly tight turning circle. At the time, we said we would have liked the option of a seven-seat ID. Buzz and the answer came just a few months later, with the unveiling of the ID. Buzz LWB. The longer model allows for a bigger battery and supposedly more range, so we can’t wait to try out that version of VW’s funky electric people-carrier.

BMW M2’s win over M3 CSL shows progress 19 BMW’s M Division has made some stunning performance cars over the years, and we pitched one of its latest, greatest efforts against a classic when we brought the new M2 to face the 20-year-old E46 M3 CSL. There were similarities between them – six-cylinder power, auto transmission, rear-wheel drive – but the test highlighted how progress has made the M2 quicker, even more capable in corners and refined when cruising. M3 CSL values have rocketed, but the M2 held its own and could become a future modern classic. Read our BMW M2 vs BMW M3 CSL test here... July Ford Ranger picks up the big win 19 Pick-up trucks may not be the tax-busters they once were, but these practical workhorses still play an important role for businesses up and down the country. Ford’s Ranger has long been one of the best, so when the new version went on sale, we wanted to see how it stacked up against a pair of talented rivals. Blowing the competition out of the water, it beat both VW’s new Amarok V6 and Toyota’s Hilux. It’s well equipped, comfortable and good to drive – attributes that also helped the Ranger scoop a win at our NCAs).