Paris Motor Show 2024: all the exciting new cars revealed at Mondial de L’Auto

The 2024 Paris Motor Show has officially opened its doors, with the French capital serving as the venue for some of this year’s biggest and most important new-car reveals.

The Renault Group is on home turf of course, so has brought the headline acts to the show: the all-new, reborn Renault 4, the Dacia Bigster family SUV and the Alpine A390_ß concept, with the latter previewing the performance brand’s rival to the Porsche Macan.

Fellow French firms Citroen and Peugeot have also brought along some fresh metal, including the updated Citroen Ami and new Peugeot E-408, while the covers have also come off the latest MINI John Cooper Works hot hatch. Chinese brands such as BYD and Leapmotor are hoping to make a splash at the show as well.

Without further ado, here are all the exciting new cars presented at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

The hybrid version of the new Alfa Romeo Junior has made its public debut at Paris. The Junior Ibrida, as it’s officially called, features a familiar hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a small electric motor, delivering a combined output of 134bhp and 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds. It’s not confirmed for the UK yet, but we won’t be surprised if the Junior Ibrida joins the original EV model in the Italian brand’s line-up next year.

Alfa Romeo Tonale update

The latest 2025 model-year version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale has been revealed, although it doesn’t look any different on the surface. Inside, however, there is a redesigned centre console with a new gear selector, while the revamped instrument display is supposed to be easier to read. The two engine options remain the same: a 158bhp mild-hybrid petrol and a 271bhp plug-in hybrid.

Alpine A390_ß concept

The Alpine A390 is a pure-electric “sport fastback” that the French performance brand – which makes the excellent A110 sports car – will launch in 2025. And while the new A390_ß (A390 Beta) at the show is officially a concept, it gives us a very clear look at Alpine’s answer to the Porsche Macan Electric. We’re told the show car’s striking exterior design is “85 per cent true” to the forthcoming production car, while under the metal is a tri-motor powertrain – like you get in the Tesla Model S Plaid. Alpine is promising that its first electric SUV will be a “uniquely Alpine crossover for every lifestyle” and “a model fit for every purpose.”

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

Alpine’s Alpenglow hydrogen-powered hypercar concept was first unveiled in 2022 at the last Paris Motor Show, when it featured a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. But this latest evolution of the radical ‘rolling laboratory’ is packing an all-new twin-turbo V6 engine that’s twice as powerful and has been developed to run specifically on hydrogen. The Alpenglow Hy6 delivers a power output of 740bhp, can rev to 9,000rpm and has received some design tweaks, such as a transparent engine cover that allows everyone at the Paris Motor Show to gaze at the new powerplant.

Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback

The Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is the more rakish, coupe version of the brand’s latest electric SUV. Like the regular Q6 e-tron, there are two single-motor, rear-drive versions and two dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions to choose from. If you’re after the most range possible, the Performance variant uses a 100kWh battery that allows it to cover 407 miles on one charge, while the most potent is the 482bhp SQ6. Prices start from £62,475.

New BYD for Europe

The next addition to the BYD line-up in Europe is being shown at Paris. So far, the brand hasn’t said specifically which model it will be, but Auto Express has already confirmed that the BYD Sea Lion 07 – a sleek pure-electric mid-size SUV and potential Tesla Model Y rival – is due to launch in the UK in early 2025. Therefore, we expect this will be the car that’s presented.

Citroen Ami facelift

The Citroen Ami celebrates its fourth birthday this year, and as a treat, the dinky electric quadricycle has received a nip and tuck that’s managed to make it even more adorable than before. The new face is heavily inspired by 2022’s Citroen Oli concept, but also incorporates a nod to Citroen’s iconic 2CV. The firm’s CEO, Thierry Koskas, told Auto Express earlier this year: “[The Ami] is a product for young people, so we need to keep it fresh,”

Citroen C4 and Citroen C4 X facelift

The Citroen C4 hatchback and Citroen C4 X saloon have been refreshed simultaneously, with both cars adopting the latest brand identity and design elements from the new e-C3 – the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024. Both models feature the same front-end treatment, however the C4 has also been given a butt lift in the form of new tail-lights and ‘Citroen’ lettering across the tailgate.