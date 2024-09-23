Paris Motor Show 2024: all the exciting new cars revealed at Mondial de L’Auto
The all-new Renault 4, MINI John Cooper Works and Dacia Bigster are among the models on display at this year’s Paris Motor Show
The 2024 Paris Motor Show has officially opened its doors, with the French capital serving as the venue for some of this year’s biggest and most important new-car reveals.
The Renault Group is on home turf of course, so has brought the headline acts to the show: the all-new, reborn Renault 4, the Dacia Bigster family SUV and the Alpine A390_ß concept, with the latter previewing the performance brand’s rival to the Porsche Macan.
Fellow French firms Citroen and Peugeot have also brought along some fresh metal, including the updated Citroen Ami and new Peugeot E-408, while the covers have also come off the latest MINI John Cooper Works hot hatch. Chinese brands such as BYD and Leapmotor are hoping to make a splash at the show as well.
Without further ado, here are all the exciting new cars presented at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida
The hybrid version of the new Alfa Romeo Junior has made its public debut at Paris. The Junior Ibrida, as it’s officially called, features a familiar hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a small electric motor, delivering a combined output of 134bhp and 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds. It’s not confirmed for the UK yet, but we won’t be surprised if the Junior Ibrida joins the original EV model in the Italian brand’s line-up next year.
Alfa Romeo Tonale update
The latest 2025 model-year version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale has been revealed, although it doesn’t look any different on the surface. Inside, however, there is a redesigned centre console with a new gear selector, while the revamped instrument display is supposed to be easier to read. The two engine options remain the same: a 158bhp mild-hybrid petrol and a 271bhp plug-in hybrid.
Alpine A390_ß concept
The Alpine A390 is a pure-electric “sport fastback” that the French performance brand – which makes the excellent A110 sports car – will launch in 2025. And while the new A390_ß (A390 Beta) at the show is officially a concept, it gives us a very clear look at Alpine’s answer to the Porsche Macan Electric. We’re told the show car’s striking exterior design is “85 per cent true” to the forthcoming production car, while under the metal is a tri-motor powertrain – like you get in the Tesla Model S Plaid. Alpine is promising that its first electric SUV will be a “uniquely Alpine crossover for every lifestyle” and “a model fit for every purpose.”
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6
Alpine’s Alpenglow hydrogen-powered hypercar concept was first unveiled in 2022 at the last Paris Motor Show, when it featured a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. But this latest evolution of the radical ‘rolling laboratory’ is packing an all-new twin-turbo V6 engine that’s twice as powerful and has been developed to run specifically on hydrogen. The Alpenglow Hy6 delivers a power output of 740bhp, can rev to 9,000rpm and has received some design tweaks, such as a transparent engine cover that allows everyone at the Paris Motor Show to gaze at the new powerplant.
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is the more rakish, coupe version of the brand’s latest electric SUV. Like the regular Q6 e-tron, there are two single-motor, rear-drive versions and two dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions to choose from. If you’re after the most range possible, the Performance variant uses a 100kWh battery that allows it to cover 407 miles on one charge, while the most potent is the 482bhp SQ6. Prices start from £62,475.
New BYD for Europe
The next addition to the BYD line-up in Europe is being shown at Paris. So far, the brand hasn’t said specifically which model it will be, but Auto Express has already confirmed that the BYD Sea Lion 07 – a sleek pure-electric mid-size SUV and potential Tesla Model Y rival – is due to launch in the UK in early 2025. Therefore, we expect this will be the car that’s presented.
Citroen Ami facelift
The Citroen Ami celebrates its fourth birthday this year, and as a treat, the dinky electric quadricycle has received a nip and tuck that’s managed to make it even more adorable than before. The new face is heavily inspired by 2022’s Citroen Oli concept, but also incorporates a nod to Citroen’s iconic 2CV. The firm’s CEO, Thierry Koskas, told Auto Express earlier this year: “[The Ami] is a product for young people, so we need to keep it fresh,”
Citroen C4 and Citroen C4 X facelift
The Citroen C4 hatchback and Citroen C4 X saloon have been refreshed simultaneously, with both cars adopting the latest brand identity and design elements from the new e-C3 – the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024. Both models feature the same front-end treatment, however the C4 has also been given a butt lift in the form of new tail-lights and ‘Citroen’ lettering across the tailgate.
Inside, the pair of quirky-looking family cars now feature a seven-inch digital driver’s display, upgraded ‘Advance Comfort’ seats and Citroen’s latest infotainment software. Pure-petrol engines have been dropped from their line-ups, meaning when order books open early next year, buyers will have a choice of hybrid or pure-electric power.
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept
The next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is arriving next year, but before then, the new C5 Aircross Concept is meant to give us a glimpse of the mid-size SUV’s design. The squared-jawed front end is very similar to the latest Citroen C3 Aircross, while the rear incorporates the same lighting signature as the refreshed C4. Underneath is the STLA Medium platform – the same one used by the latest Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland – which can accommodate a selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. We’re told the EV will offer over 420 miles of range.
Dacia Bigster
If you love the chunky looks and wallet-friendly pricing of the excellent Dacia Duster but it doesn’t offer quite enough space for you or your family, we have good news, because the all-new Dacia Bigster is headed to dealerships early next year. Prices will start from well under £30,000, meaning Dacia’s first-ever offering in the mid-size SUV segment will undercut established names like the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage by some margin.
Dacia says the Bigster will offer the level of refinement, space and equipment buyers expect from a family SUV, including a massive 667 litres of boot space – more than any of those rivals we mentioned. For engine options, there’s mild-hybrid petrol with front or four-wheel drive, plus a new Hybrid 155 set-up that is claimed to allow the Bigster to drive in EV mode up to 80 per cent of time when in town.
Leapmotor B10
The B10 is a new compact electric SUV and future Kia EV3 rival, but perhaps more importantly, it’s the first global model from Chinese electric car maker Leapmotor. The company says the B10 is designed to target tech-savvy, eco-conscious young drivers, and will be competitively priced. Under the metal is the brand-new platform and electrical architecture that will serve as the basis for many more models to come. The new Leapmotor T03 city car and Leapmotor C10 mid-size SUV are also on display in Paris.
MINI John Cooper Works
The souped-up, John Cooper Works versions of the new MINI Cooper hatchback and MINI Aceman compact SUV have been revealed at Paris. The two spicy EVs are powered by a single e-motor that produces 227bhp in normal driving, but can deliver 254bhp in ‘Electric Boost’ mode, plus 340Nm of torque. That’s enough to propel MINI’s first electric hot hatchback from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds – quicker than a Hyundai i20 N. The pair get sportier styling and interior treatments, too.
Mobilize Bento and Mobilize Duo
The Citroen Ami might have to watch its back, because Renault’s urban-mobility brand Mobilize has unveiled the replacement for the Renault Twizy. The all-electric quadricycle is called the Mobilize Duo, and measures just 2.43 metres long by 1.30 metres wide. It’s small enough that you could fit three of them into one parking space. The van version of the Duo, the Mobilize Bento, is also being shown off at Paris.
Peugeot E-408
The pure-electric version of the Peugeot 408, which is rather unimaginatively badged as the E-408, offers up to 281 miles of range and will go on sale later this year, with prices expected to start from around £42,000. The company is also showing off the long-range versions of the E-3008 and E-5008 in the French capital, along with the next generation of its ‘i-Cockpit’ interior design.
Renault 4
The Renault 5 isn’t the only iconic car from the company’s back catalogue being reborn as an EV – next to arrive is the new Renault 4. This baby electric SUV measures just 4.14 metres long, yet Renault claims it’s still “spacious and versatile enough to fit everyone’s needs.” The design borrows heavily from the 4Ever Trophy concept that was shown at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, but also features nods to the original Renault 4 from the sixties, such as a retractable fabric roof and trapezoidal rear quarter windows.
The new R4 uses the same EV-dedicated platform as the R5 hatchback, and offers up to 249 miles of range from its larger battery pack. Prices are expected to start from around £26,000, meaning the R4 will significantly undercut rivals like the MINI Aceman and Fiat 600e.
Renault 17 electric restomod
The Renault 17 electric restomod is a collaboration between the brand and avant-garde French designer Ora Ito, which has brought the seventies coupé into the 21st century. It's 17cm wider than the original car, uses a 270bhp e-motor to drive the rear wheels, and the ‘Galactic Brown’ paint colour was created specifically for this show car. Before you get too excited, though, Renault has no intentions of putting it into production.
Renault Emblème
This futuristic shooting brake features a clever hydrogen range-extender powertrain, and has been designed and manufactured in order to reduce greenhouse emissions across the car’s entire lifecycle. Renault says the Emblème concept’s environmental impacts from cradle to grave would be about half that of a modern EV, and roughly 90 per cent less than a small SUV with a petrol engine.
Skoda Elroq
We’re big fans of the Skoda Enyaq here at Auto Express, and now its more compact, more affordable follow-up, the Skoda Elroq, is finally here. It’s the first car to be designed using the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ styling philosophy, and it features the ‘Tech-Deck Face’, which is a flatter and wider interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille. Prices start from £31,500, with the most basic version offering 230 miles of range, while top-spec cars have a 360-mile range.
Volkswagen Tayron
The Volkswagen Tayron is the brand’s new seven-seat SUV and the successor to the Tiguan Allspace. The Tayron name won’t be familiar, but the design looks very similar to the third-generation VW Tiguan. Of course, being a seven-seater, the Tayron is much longer. It measures 4,770mm from nose to tail, which is 231mm more than the latest Tiguan, and even a little longer than the closely related, award-winning Skoda Kodiaq. As a result, the VW offers slightly more boot space. The wide range of engines available includes mild-hybrid petrol, pure-petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid.
XPeng P7+
The XPeng P7+ is an upmarket electric saloon that will rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4. Rather than focusing on huge power outputs or long ranges, creator XPeng says it has used artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology to “help drivers enjoy a safer, smarter, faster, sustainable and more pleasant driving experience”.
