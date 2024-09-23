Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars
The all-new Renault 4, MINI John Cooper Works and Dacia Bigster were among the models on display at this year’s Mondial de L’Auto
Small cars were big news at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, as the French capital saw the reveal of the reborn Renault 4, the new MINI John Cooper Works hot hatch and the facelifted, undeniably adorable Citroen Ami.
But alongside the dinky quadricycles and small family cars, the beefy-looking Dacia Bigster mid-size SUV also made its public debut, as did the rakish Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback and seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron.
Meanwhile the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross was previewed by a highly expressive concept, and the Alpine A390_ß gave us a glimpse of the performance brand’s future rival to the Porsche Macan. Plus Chinese brands BYD, Leapmotor and XPeng brought along some fresh metal.
Here are all the exciting new cars and major news stories from the 2024 Paris Motor Show.
Paris Motor Show 2024: gallery
Paris Motor Show 2024: major news stories
- Next Dacia Sandero likely to be an EV
- VW Golf to live on with ICE and EV options
- Renault boss calls for co-operation with Chinese car makers
- Petrolheads rejoice! New Alfa Giulia might not be EV-only
- Leapmotor to give Stellantis an edge in the budget car market
Paris Motor Show 2024: hot new cars revealed
Below are details of the major brands that attended Mondial de L’Auto this year and their show highlights
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida
The hybrid version of the new Alfa Romeo Junior has made its public debut at Paris, and will join the original EV model in the Italian brand’s line-up next year. The Junior Ibrida, as it’s officially called, features a familiar hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a small electric motor, delivering a combined output of 134bhp and 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds.
Alfa Romeo Tonale update
The latest 2025 model-year version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale has been revealed, although it doesn’t look any different on the surface. Inside, however, there is a redesigned centre console with a new gear selector, while the revamped instrument display is supposed to be easier to read. The two engine options remain the same: a 158bhp mild-hybrid petrol and a 271bhp plug-in hybrid.
Alpine A110 R Ultime
Described by its makers as a “genuine road-legal circuit car”, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is the most hardcore iteration of the lightweight sports car, and the most exclusive too. Its uprated four-cylinger engine produces 345bhp, the gearbox, exhaust system and adjustable dampers are all new, and of course there’s a very aggressive aero package. Just 110 examples will be produced, and prices start from £222,000.
Alpine A390_ß concept
The Alpine A390 is a pure-electric “sport fastback” that the French performance brand will launch in 2025.And while the new A390_ß (A390 Beta) at the show is officially a concept, it gives us a very clear look at Alpine’s answer to the Porsche Macan Electric. We’re told the show car’s striking exterior design is “85 per cent true” to the forthcoming production car, while under the metal is a tri-motor powertrain – like you get in the Tesla Model S Plaid. Alpine is promising that its first electric SUV will be a “uniquely Alpine crossover for every lifestyle” and “a model fit for every purpose.”
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6
The latest evolution of the radical Alpine Alpenglow ‘rolling laboratory’ is packing an all-new twin-turbo V6 engine that’s twice as powerful and has been developed to run specifically on hydrogen. The Alpenglow Hy6 delivers a power output of 740bhp, can rev to 9,000rpm and has received some design tweaks, such as a transparent engine cover that allows everyone at the Paris Motor Show to gaze at the new powerplant.
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is the more rakish, coupe version of the brand’s latest electric SUV. Like the regular Q6 e-tron, there are two single-motor, rear-drive versions and two dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions to choose from. If you’re after the most range possible, the Performance variant uses a 100kWh battery that allows it to cover 407 miles on one charge, while the most potent is the 482bhp SQ6. Prices start from £62,475.
BYD Sealion 7
The BYD Sealion 7 is the latest addition to the brand’s European line-up, and yet another challenger to the Tesla Model Y. Sales are due to begin later this month, and the first examples are expected to arrive before the end of the year, however UK pricing details and specifications haven’t been announced yet. In other markets, the Sealion 7 is offered with single and dual-motor set-ups, plus two battery sizes.
Citroen Ami facelift
The Citroen Ami celebrates its fourth birthday this year, and as a treat, the dinky electric quadricycle has received a nip and tuck that’s managed to make it even more adorable than before. The new face is heavily inspired by 2022’s Citroen Oli concept, but also incorporates a nod to Citroen’s iconic 2CV. The firm’s CEO, Thierry Koskas, told Auto Express earlier this year: “[The Ami] is a product for young people, so we need to keep it fresh,”
Citroen C4 and Citroen C4 X facelift
The Citroen C4 hatchback and Citroen C4 X saloon have been refreshed simultaneously, with both cars adopting the latest brand identity and design elements from the new e-C3 – the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024. Both models feature the same front-end treatment, however the C4 has also been given a butt lift in the form of new tail-lights and ‘Citroen’ lettering across the tailgate.
Inside, the pair of quirky-looking family cars now feature a seven-inch digital driver’s display, upgraded ‘Advance Comfort’ seats and Citroen’s latest infotainment software. When order books open early next year, buyers will have a choice of petrol, hybrid or pure-electric power.
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept
The next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is arriving next year, but before then, the new C5 Aircross Concept is meant to give us a glimpse of the mid-size SUV’s design. The squared-jawed front end is very similar to the latest Citroen C3 Aircross, while the rear incorporates the same lighting signature as the refreshed C4. Underneath is the STLA Medium platform – the same one used by the latest Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland – which can accommodate a selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. We’re told the EV will offer over 420 miles of range.
Dacia Bigster
If you love the chunky looks and wallet-friendly pricing of the excellent Dacia Duster but it doesn’t offer quite enough space for you or your family, we have good news, because the all-new Dacia Bigster is headed to dealerships early next year. Prices will start from well under £30,000, meaning Dacia’s first-ever offering in the mid-size SUV segment will undercut established names like the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage by some margin.
Dacia says the Bigster will offer the level of refinement, space and equipment buyers expect from a family SUV, including a massive 667 litres of boot space – more than any of those rivals we mentioned. For engine options, there’s mild-hybrid petrol with front or four-wheel drive, plus a new Hybrid 155 set-up that is claimed to allow the Bigster to drive in EV mode up to 80 per cent of time when in town.
Leapmotor B10
The B10 is a new compact electric SUV and future Kia EV3 rival, but perhaps more importantly, it’s the first global model from Chinese electric car maker Leapmotor. The company says the B10 is designed to target tech-savvy, eco-conscious young drivers, and will be competitively priced. Under the metal is the brand-new platform and electrical architecture that will serve as the basis for many more models to come. The new Leapmotor T03 city car and Leapmotor C10 mid-size SUV are also on display in Paris.
MINI John Cooper Works
The souped-up, John Cooper Works versions of the new MINI Cooper hatchback and MINI Aceman compact SUV were revealed at Paris. The two spicy EVs are powered by a single e-motor that produces 227bhp in normal driving, but can deliver 254bhp in ‘Electric Boost’ mode, plus 340Nm of torque. That’s enough to propel MINI’s first electric hot hatchback from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds – quicker than a Hyundai i20 N. The pair get sportier styling and interior treatments, too.
Mobilize Bento and Mobilize Duo
The Citroen Ami might have to watch its back, because Renault’s urban-mobility brand Mobilize has unveiled the replacement for the Renault Twizy. The all-electric quadricycle is called the Mobilize Duo, and measures just 2.43 metres long by 1.30 metres wide. It’s small enough that you could fit three of them into one parking space. The van version of the Duo, the Mobilize Bento, is also being shown off at Paris.
Peugeot E-408
The pure-electric version of the Peugeot 408, which is rather unimaginatively badged as the E-408, offers up to 281 miles of range and will go on sale later this year, with prices expected to start from around £42,000. The company is also showing off the long-range versions of the E-3008 and E-5008 in the French capital, along with the next generation of its ‘i-Cockpit’ interior design.
Renault 4
The Renault 5 isn’t the only iconic car from the company’s back catalogue being reborn as an EV – next to arrive is the new Renault 4. This baby electric SUV measures just 4.14 metres long, yet Renault claims it’s still “spacious and versatile enough to fit everyone’s needs.” The design borrows heavily from the 4Ever Trophy concept that was shown at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, but also features nods to the original Renault 4 from the sixties, such as a retractable fabric roof and trapezoidal rear quarter windows.
The new R4 uses the same EV-dedicated platform as the R5 hatchback, and offers up to 249 miles of range from its larger battery pack. Prices are expected to start from around £26,000, meaning the R4 will significantly undercut rivals like the MINI Aceman and Fiat 600e.
Renault 17 electric restomod
The Renault 17 electric restomod is a collaboration between the brand and avant-garde French designer Ora Ito, which has brought the seventies coupé into the 21st century. It's 17cm wider than the original car, uses a 270bhp e-motor to drive the rear wheels, and the ‘Galactic Brown’ paint colour was created specifically for this show car. Before you get too excited, though, Renault has no intentions of putting it into production.
Renault Emblème
This futuristic shooting brake features a clever hydrogen range-extender powertrain, and has been designed and manufactured in order to reduce greenhouse emissions across the car’s entire lifecycle. Renault says the Emblème concept’s environmental impacts from cradle to grave would be about half that of a modern EV, and roughly 90 per cent less than a small SUV with a petrol engine.
Skoda Elroq
We’re big fans of the Skoda Enyaq here at Auto Express, and now its more compact, more affordable follow-up, the Skoda Elroq, is finally here. It’s the first car to be designed using the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ styling philosophy, and it features the ‘Tech-Deck Face’, which is a flatter and wider interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille. Prices start from £31,500, with the most basic version offering 230 miles of range, while top-spec cars have a 360-mile range.
Skywell Q
Skywell is another Chinese brand that was recently introduced to the UK market, and now it’s going after the Volkswagen ID.3 and BYD Dolphin with its own electric hatchback. The Skywell Q will arrive in the second half of 2025, offering over 300 miles of range and competitive pricing.
Volkswagen Tayron
The Volkswagen Tayron is the brand’s new seven-seat SUV and the successor to the Tiguan Allspace. The Tayron name won’t be familiar, but the design looks very similar to the third-generation VW Tiguan. Of course, being a seven-seater, the Tayron is much longer. It measures 4,770mm from nose to tail, which is 231mm more than the latest Tiguan, and even a little longer than the closely related, award-winning Skoda Kodiaq. As a result, the VW offers slightly more boot space. The wide range of engines available includes mild-hybrid petrol, pure-petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid.
XPeng P7+
The XPeng P7+ is an upmarket electric saloon that will rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4. Rather than focusing on huge power outputs or long ranges, creator XPeng says it has used artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology to “help drivers enjoy a safer, smarter, faster, sustainable and more pleasant driving experience”.
