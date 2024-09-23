Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

Small cars were big news at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, as the French capital saw the reveal of the reborn Renault 4, the new MINI John Cooper Works hot hatch and the facelifted, undeniably adorable Citroen Ami.

But alongside the dinky quadricycles and small family cars, the beefy-looking Dacia Bigster mid-size SUV also made its public debut, as did the rakish Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback and seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron.

Meanwhile the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross was previewed by a highly expressive concept, and the Alpine A390_ß gave us a glimpse of the performance brand’s future rival to the Porsche Macan. Plus Chinese brands BYD, Leapmotor and XPeng brought along some fresh metal.

Here are all the exciting new cars and major news stories from the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

Paris Motor Show 2024: gallery

Click on the image below to view all our pictures from the 2024 Paris Motor Show...

Paris Motor Show 2024: major news stories

Paris Motor Show 2024: hot new cars revealed

Below are details of the major brands that attended Mondial de L’Auto this year and their show highlights

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

The hybrid version of the new Alfa Romeo Junior has made its public debut at Paris, and will join the original EV model in the Italian brand’s line-up next year. The Junior Ibrida, as it’s officially called, features a familiar hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a small electric motor, delivering a combined output of 134bhp and 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds.

Alfa Romeo Tonale update

The latest 2025 model-year version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale has been revealed, although it doesn’t look any different on the surface. Inside, however, there is a redesigned centre console with a new gear selector, while the revamped instrument display is supposed to be easier to read. The two engine options remain the same: a 158bhp mild-hybrid petrol and a 271bhp plug-in hybrid.

Alpine A110 R Ultime

Described by its makers as a “genuine road-legal circuit car”, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is the most hardcore iteration of the lightweight sports car, and the most exclusive too. Its uprated four-cylinger engine produces 345bhp, the gearbox, exhaust system and adjustable dampers are all new, and of course there’s a very aggressive aero package. Just 110 examples will be produced, and prices start from £222,000.

Alpine A390_ß concept

The Alpine A390 is a pure-electric “sport fastback” that the French performance brand will launch in 2025.And while the new A390_ß (A390 Beta) at the show is officially a concept, it gives us a very clear look at Alpine’s answer to the Porsche Macan Electric. We’re told the show car’s striking exterior design is “85 per cent true” to the forthcoming production car, while under the metal is a tri-motor powertrain – like you get in the Tesla Model S Plaid. Alpine is promising that its first electric SUV will be a “uniquely Alpine crossover for every lifestyle” and “a model fit for every purpose.”

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

The latest evolution of the radical Alpine Alpenglow ‘rolling laboratory’ is packing an all-new twin-turbo V6 engine that’s twice as powerful and has been developed to run specifically on hydrogen. The Alpenglow Hy6 delivers a power output of 740bhp, can rev to 9,000rpm and has received some design tweaks, such as a transparent engine cover that allows everyone at the Paris Motor Show to gaze at the new powerplant.

Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback

The Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is the more rakish, coupe version of the brand’s latest electric SUV. Like the regular Q6 e-tron, there are two single-motor, rear-drive versions and two dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions to choose from. If you’re after the most range possible, the Performance variant uses a 100kWh battery that allows it to cover 407 miles on one charge, while the most potent is the 482bhp SQ6. Prices start from £62,475.

BYD Sealion 7

The BYD Sealion 7 is the latest addition to the brand’s European line-up, and yet another challenger to the Tesla Model Y. Sales are due to begin later this month, and the first examples are expected to arrive before the end of the year, however UK pricing details and specifications haven’t been announced yet. In other markets, the Sealion 7 is offered with single and dual-motor set-ups, plus two battery sizes.

Citroen Ami facelift

The Citroen Ami celebrates its fourth birthday this year, and as a treat, the dinky electric quadricycle has received a nip and tuck that’s managed to make it even more adorable than before. The new face is heavily inspired by 2022’s Citroen Oli concept, but also incorporates a nod to Citroen’s iconic 2CV. The firm’s CEO, Thierry Koskas, told Auto Express earlier this year: “[The Ami] is a product for young people, so we need to keep it fresh,”

Citroen C4 and Citroen C4 X facelift

The Citroen C4 hatchback and Citroen C4 X saloon have been refreshed simultaneously, with both cars adopting the latest brand identity and design elements from the new e-C3 – the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024. Both models feature the same front-end treatment, however the C4 has also been given a butt lift in the form of new tail-lights and ‘Citroen’ lettering across the tailgate.