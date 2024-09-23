Paris Motor Show 2024: all the new cars we’re going to see

The 2024 Paris Motor Show is just a few weeks away, and is set to be the venue for some of this year’s biggest and potentially most important new-car reveals.

The Renault Group will be on home turf and hoping to steal the show by unveiling the reborn Renault 4, Dacia’s answer to the Nissan Qashqai and the first pure-electric SUV from performance brand Alpine.

Fellow French firms Citroen and Peugeot will also be bringing some fresh models along, while MINI is going to introduce the new John Cooper Works hot hatch. Several Chinese brands including BYD, Leapmotor and Xpeng are going to be in attendance as well.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new cars that will be revealed at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

Alpine A390_ß concept

The Alpine A390 is a pure-electric “sport fastback” that the French performance brand – which makes the excellent A110 sports car – will launch in 2025. However, we won’t have to wait until next year to get our first look at the Polestar 4 rival, because Alpine is bringing a concept model called the A390_ß (A390 Beta) to Paris. The company is promising that its first electric SUV will be a “uniquely Alpine crossover for every lifestyle” and “a model fit for every purpose”.

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

Alpine is also bringing along the latest evolution of its Alpenglow hydrogen-powered hypercar concept. It was unveiled in 2022 at the last Paris Motor Show, and recently made an appearance at the Six Hours of Spa endurance race featuring a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. But that unit has now been swapped out with an all-new six-cylinder hydrogen-combustion engine, which explains the name change to the Alpenglow Hy6.

Citroen C4 facelift

As part of its mid-life refresh, the Citroen C4 is expected to adopt the latest brand identity and design elements introduced by the new Citroen C3/e-C3 supermini – our Car of the Year for 2024. Our spy pictures of the facelifted C4 prototypes suggest the family hatchback will receive a heavily revised front end, with a new headlight design, plus updates to the rear.

Dacia Bigster

The all-new Dacia Bigster is the value-focused brand’s first-ever offering in the mid-size SUV segment, meaning it will soon be going up against best-sellers such as the Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Karoq. Dacia CEO, Denis Le Vot, revealed to Auto Express last year that the Bigster will start from less than £20,000 – a similar price to the firm’s new Duster, which has just gone on sale for a little under £19,000.

MINI John Cooper Works

Souped-up, John Cooper Works versions of the new MINI Cooper hatchback and MINI Aceman compact SUV will be revealed at Paris. The latest MINI JCW will be the first to be offered with a choice of petrol or electric power, with the EV model set to produce 255bhp from a single e-motor. Both cars will get sportier styling, too.

Mobilize Bento and Mobilize Duo

The Citroen Ami might have to watch its back, because Renault’s urban-mobility brand Mobilize is set to unveil the replacement for the Renault Twizy. The all-electric quadricycle is called the Mobilize Duo, and measures just 2.43 metres long by 1.30 metres wide. It’s small enough that you could fit three of them into one parking space. The van version of the Duo, the Mobilize Bento, will also be shown.

Peugeot E-408

A pure-electric version of the Peugeot 408 will be revealed on 2 October, Auto Express learned recently, so it would make sense for it to be presented at Paris shortly after. Especially as the brand has confirmed the long-range versions of the Peugeot E-3008 and Peugeot E-5008 will be displayed in the French capital. The Peugeot E-408 is also due to go on sale later this year.

Renault 4

The Renault 5 isn’t the only iconic car from the Renault back catalogue being reborn as an EV, and next to arrive is the new Renault 4. We already have a good idea what the baby electric SUV will look like, thanks to leaked patent images and the 4Ever Trophy that was shown at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. We also know that the R4 will use the same EV-dedicated platform as the R5 hatchback.

Renault 17 electric restomod

Joining the new Renault 4 on the Renault stand will be another retro-inspired EV, except this one won’t go into production. The Renault 17 electric restomod is a collaboration between the brand and avant-garde French designer Ora Ito, which has brought the seventies coupé into the 21st century. It's 17cm wider than the original car, uses a 270bhp e-motor to drive the rear wheels and the ‘Galactic Brown’ paint colour was created specifically for this show car.

Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen’s new seven-seat SUV, the Tayron, is set to be revealed on 9 October, before heading to Paris for its public debut. Based on leaked images, the VW Tayron will look nearly identical to the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, and underneath will be the same platform and running gear used by the award-winning Skoda Kodiaq.

