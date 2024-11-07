Our opinion on the Kia EV2

Right now the Kia EV2 seems like a real winner thanks to its impressive efficiency and refreshing focus on comfort. Practicality is a strong point too, with plenty of space in the cabin - though its design doesn’t quite match the exterior’s for wow factor. The EV2 feels competent behind the wheel, but some other small electric cars are more fun to drive. What will be the deciding factor is pricing, although Kia sounds pretty optimistic about qualifying for a government grant, which could make this a class-leader.

About the Kia EV2

Kia kicked off its all-electric line-up here in the UK with the Soul EV over 10 years ago, but since then we’ve seen its dedicated electric models take centre stage. The EV6 was the first, followed by the EV9 seven-seat flagship, the EV5, EV4 and EV3.

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As the name suggests, the new EV2 is the smallest electric car from Kia yet. A compact B-segment crossover, the newcomer enters a rapidly growing market. Existing rivals include the Renault 4, Peugeot E-2008 and Jeep Avenger, but the Kia will have the upcoming Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Cross to contend with as well.

Rather than focus on a sporty drive like the Ford Puma Gen-E or provide some off-road ability like the all-wheel-drive Suzuki e Vitara, the Kia EV2’s brief is “standout design, flexible cabin and intuitive technology”.