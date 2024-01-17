Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed: ‘Horseless to Hybrid’ theme, dates and tickets

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed will celebrate over 130 years of engine tech in 2024, while also looking to the future

by: Jordan Katsianis
17 Jan 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood has announced a central theme of ‘Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power’ for the 2024 Festival of Speed. Due to be held between the 11th and 14th of June this year, the show will celebrate 130 years of automotive engineering, while also looking to the future of sustainable powertrains.

The theme will be represented within the weekend’s program, with relevant landmark cars being driven up the iconic hill climb and will provide inspiration for the central sculpture in front of Goodwood House. 

As usual, Goodwood FoS will host spectacular displays from the world’s best car manufacturers and annual favourites including the Supercar Paddock, Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Lawn. 

As it does every year, the hillclimb will form the centrepiece of the Festival of Speed, with cars from every era setting times on the deceptively fast and difficult stretch of tarmac. As one of the only ‘dynamic’ motor shows in the world, the FoS has cemented itself in the global calendar as a real favourite. 

Early bird tickets are available now, with general admission tickets starting at £63. Discounted young person tickets available for those between the ages of 12 and 21, with under 12s able to go in for free. 

Further details will be available in due course.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

