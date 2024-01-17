2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed: MG centenary, new cars, dates and tickets

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off next week, featuring cars of all types and vintages. This year’s show will celebrate 130 years of automotive engineering with its central theme of ‘Horseless to Hybrid’, meanwhile MG is going all-out to celebrate its centenary.

New cars at Goodwood 2024

Due to be held between the Thursday 11th and Sunday 14th of July, the 2024 Festival of Speed will include the reveal of new cars ranging from the second-generation MG HS to Adrian Newey’s V10-powered RB17 hypercar. Plus, it will give people the first chance to look around recently unveiled models like the new BMW M5, Land Rover Defender OCTA and the uber-exclusive Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

Goodwood sculpture and MG centenary

The new MG Cyberster sports car will be taking pride of place on the sculptural centrepiece at the 2024 Festival of Speed. The highly anticipated EV will be featured on British artist Gerry Judah’s sculpture on display in front of the famous Goodwood House. This will be the first time MG has been the celebrated brand at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Guy Pigounakis, MG’s UK commercial boss, said “the Festival of Speed is the perfect occasion to celebrate our heritage in our home market where the MG story began, whilst also providing a perfect platform from which to demonstrate the dynamic future of the brand on a world stage.”

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, also believes: “MG’s 100-year history combined with their continuous drive for innovation, aligns perfectly with this year’s ‘Horseless to Hybrid’ theme, which recognises the advances in technology and power that have shaped motorsport over the last 130 years.”

The theme will be represented within the weekend’s program, with relevant landmark MG cars being driven up the iconic hill climb, and will provide inspiration for the central sculpture.

As usual, Goodwood FoS will host spectacular displays from the world’s best car manufacturers and annual favourites including the Supercar Paddock, Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Lawn.

As it does every year, the hillclimb will form the centrepiece of the Festival of Speed, with cars from every era setting times on the deceptively fast and difficult stretch of tarmac. As one of the only ‘dynamic’ motor shows in the world, the FoS has cemented itself in the global calendar as a real favourite.

Goodwood FoS 2024: dates and tickets

Four-day general admission tickets and those for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out, but there’s limited numbers remaining for Thursday 11th. General admission tickets start at £70, but discounted young person tickets are available for those between the ages of 12 and 21, with under 12s able to go in for free.

