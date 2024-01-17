Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars, dates, tickets and MG centenary theme

The Goodwood Festival of Speed’s central theme of ‘Horseless to Hybrid’ will celebrate over 130 years of engine tech in 2024, while also looking to the future

by: Ellis Hyde
10 Jul 2024
MG Cyberster and MGB parked outside Goodwood House - front 3/4 static5

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be up and running this weekend, featuring cars of all types and vintages. This year’s show is celebrating 130 years of automotive engineering with its central theme of ‘Horseless to Hybrid’, while MG is going all-out to celebrate its centenary.

New cars at Goodwood 2024

Due to be held between Thursday 11th and Sunday 14th of July, the 2024 Festival of Speed will include the reveal of new cars ranging from the second-generation MG HS to Adrian Newey’s V10-powered RB17 hypercar. Plus, it will give people the first chance to look around recently unveiled models like the new Ford CapriBMW M5, Land Rover Defender OCTA, Alpine A290 and the uber-exclusive Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

Goodwood sculpture and MG centenary 

The new MG Cyberster sports car will be taking pride of place on the sculptural centrepiece at the 2024 Festival of Speed. The highly anticipated EV will be featured on British artist Gerry Judah’s sculpture on display in front of the famous Goodwood House. This will be the first time MG has been the celebrated brand at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Guy Pigounakis, MG’s UK commercial boss, said “the Festival of Speed is the perfect occasion to celebrate our heritage in our home market where the MG story began, whilst also providing a perfect platform from which to demonstrate the dynamic future of the brand on a world stage.”

MG Cyberster and MGB parked outside Goodwood House - front static5

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, also believes: “MG’s 100-year history combined with their continuous drive for innovation, aligns perfectly with this year’s ‘Horseless to Hybrid’ theme, which recognises the advances in technology and power that have shaped motorsport over the last 130 years.”

The theme will be represented within the weekend’s program, with relevant landmark MG cars being driven up the iconic hill climb, and will provide inspiration for the central sculpture.

As usual, Goodwood FoS will host spectacular displays from the world’s best car manufacturers and annual favourites including the Supercar Paddock, Electric Avenue, Future Lab and the Cartier Lawn.

As it does every year, the hillclimb event will form the main focus of the Festival of Speed, with cars from every era setting times on the deceptively fast and difficult stretch of tarmac. As one of the only ‘dynamic’ motor shows in the world, the FoS has cemented itself in the global calendar as a real favourite.

Goodwood FoS 2024: dates and tickets

Four-day general admission tickets and those for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out, but there are limited numbers remaining for Thursday 11th. General admission tickets start at £70, but discounted young person tickets are available for those between the ages of 12 and 21, with under 12s able to go in for free. There are also hospitality packages available.

Are you looking forward to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

All-new MG HS family SUV previewed: full reveal just days away
2024 MG HS (silhouette) - front 3/4
News

All-new MG HS family SUV previewed: full reveal just days away

The Hyundai Tucson rival will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with plug-in version set to offer more than 70 miles of EV range
1 Jul 2024
Mighty new Land Rover Defender OCTA to be unleashed at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Land Rover Defender OCTA - side action
News

Mighty new Land Rover Defender OCTA to be unleashed at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The “ultimate Defender” features a powerful new twin-turbo V8 engine and is being revealed on 3 July
25 Jun 2024
Adrian Newey’s RB17 hypercar to be unveiled very soon at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024
Red Bull RB17 - teaser
News

Adrian Newey’s RB17 hypercar to be unveiled very soon at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

The V10 engine in the track-only hypercar will rev to astonishing 15,000rpm and produce over 1,100bhp
25 Jun 2024
'From Formula E to Goodwood Festival of Speed, July 2023 was full of car-related disappointments'
Opinion - July 2023
Opinion

'From Formula E to Goodwood Festival of Speed, July 2023 was full of car-related disappointments'

Mike Rutherford believes that the last month has provided a constant bombardment of motoring misfortunes
13 Aug 2023

Most Popular

New Renault Symbioz SUV on sale now: Nissan Qashqai rival offers hybrid power for under £30k
Renault Symbioz - studio front
News

New Renault Symbioz SUV on sale now: Nissan Qashqai rival offers hybrid power for under £30k

Prices for Renault’s new family-focused SUV start from £29,295; full-hybrid power and Google technology are standard
8 Jul 2024
New Alfa Romeo Junior 2024 review: the best Alfa in a generation
Alfa Romeo Junior - front
Road tests

New Alfa Romeo Junior 2024 review: the best Alfa in a generation

The new Alfa Romeo Junior is an impressive EV that’s great to drive and packed with quality
9 Jul 2024
New Honda Prelude explored: access all areas of the sleek hybrid coupe
Honda Prelude concept - front
News

New Honda Prelude explored: access all areas of the sleek hybrid coupe

We take a closer look at Honda’s new Prelude and get the hybrid coupe’s secrets from its chief engineer
8 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content