Munich Motor Show 2025 preview: every key car at IAA 2025
The Munich Motor Show is less than two weeks away – here are the best cars to look out for
The Goodwood Festival of Speed has been and gone, and the Monterey Car Week has just wrapped up, so the next big event on the motoring calendar is the 2025 Munich Motor Show.
But not only will IAA Mobility 2025 (as it’s officially called) be one of the biggest car shows this year, it might be the most important of them all due to the amount of major reveals taking place there.
BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes will be on home turf and are planning to pull the covers off some crucial new models, including the next-generation BMW iX3. As well as road cars, Hyundai, Skoda and even Vauxhall will offer us a glimpse of the future with some imaginative new concept cars.
From affordable EVs to track-focused performance cars, there should be something for everyone. Below you’ll find our highlights to look out for at the Munich Motor Show, which runs from 9 to 14 September.
Audi
Earlier this year Auto Express revealed that the Audi TT could make a stunning return featuring battery power, using the same technology as the next-generation Porsche Cayman. Design chief Massimo Frascella is set to make a big statement with a new concept car being revealed at Munich, and we suspect it could give us our first official look at a reborn TT.
BMW iX3
Arguably the most important new car BMW has launched in recent times, the next-generation iX3 will mark the beginning of a new era of design and technology for the Bavarian brand.
The design should be very close to the bold Vision Neue Klasse X concept we saw last year, while the interior will feature BMW’s radical new ‘Panoramic iDrive’ set-up. But it’s the technology underneath the iX3 that’s really set to impress. An 800V electric architecture will offer ultra-fast charging speeds and a considerably longer range than the current model’s rather poor 285-mile maximum.
Cupra
Raval
The Cupra Raval has been a long time coming, because we got our first look at the sporty electric supermini back in 2021 – at that year’s Munich Motor Show in fact. Rather than a wild concept, this time the actual production model is going to be in attendance, but covered in some amount of camouflage to keep us guessing before the big reveal in the coming months.
Instead of having rear-wheel drive like its larger Born sister, the Raval will be front-wheel drive and it’ll sit on Volkswagen’s new MEB Entry platform for EVs. We expect a hot Raval VZ to join the line-up later on.
Tindaya concept
Cupra’s new Tindaya concept will showcase the evolution of the firm’s design language and has been inspired by the notion of “no drivers, no Cupra”. Exactly what that means is still unclear, but we expect the focus will be on the interior and how Cupra plans to deliver exciting driving experiences in the all-electric future. It’s possible the concept may offer some hints about the brand’s future flagship SUV, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.
Hyundai Ioniq 2
Hyundai has been enjoying enormous success with its futuristic Ioniq-badged range of electric cars. It now consists of the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, which are all rather large family cars. However, a smaller offering is coming, in the shape of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 2.
It’ll be closely related to the upcoming Kia EV2, which we’ve already seen in concept form, so the Ioniq 2 will use the same E-GMP architecture as the larger Kia EV3. Expect the Hyundai Bayon-sized EV to kick off at around the £25,000 mark when it launches next year as a rival to the new Renault 4.
Leapmotor B05 hatchback
Leapmotor is wasting no time in expanding its range of vehicles here in the UK and joining the tiny T03, C10 SUV and B10 will be the B05 hatchback. We expect it’ll continue with Leapmotor’s keen pricing strategy, starting from around £30,000 while offering up to 400 miles of range thanks to Leap 3.5 architecture and a design heavily influenced by aerodynamics.
Mercedes
AMG GT Track Sport
Mercedes got our minds racing recently when it released several images of a cloaked sports car. Called the AMG GT Track Sport, this concept will stay true to its name with performance dedicated to lap times rather than on-road thrills. It will “preview a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine” according to Mercedes-AMG, which we think will be an indirect successor to the old AMG GT Black Series.
AMG GT XX
While the AMG GT Track Sport will be a celebration of AMG’s V8 power, the AMG GT XX is a more future-thinking concept. A show car that highlights Mercedes-AMG’s next-generation electric technology, this EV isn’t focused on range and efficiency. Instead, brute power takes centre stage, thanks to four electric motors developed by British company Yasa.
GLC EV
The old EQC never really set the EV world alight with its range, design, practicality or charging capabilities, so in a bid to set the record straight, Mercedes is bringing out a successor that will wear a more familiar name: GLC. It’ll sit alongside Mercedes’ best-selling model globally – the combustion-engined GLC – and serve as an all-electric alternative, but will be based on a brand-new, EV-dedicated platform.
The GLC with EQ Technology, as it’s likely to be called, will look different too. Our first glimpse of Mercedes’ next-generation design language revealed a three-panel light-up grille and an illuminated three-pointed star badge, which is far less subtle than what we’re expecting from the next-gen BMW iX3 that the Merc will challenge.
Polestar 5
The Polestar Precept concept unveiled in 2020 was designed to preview the then-newly established brand’s future rival to the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya. A couple of years later we saw the production version, which by then had been christened the Polestar 5, and we even went for a ride in it. But 2025 is the year things will become real, because the long and low flagship GT is coming to Munich, where we should learn all the final details about the car ahead of its long-awaited launch.
Porsche Cayenne Electric
The Porsche Cayenne is going to be available with petrol and hybrid power for a while longer, but for the first time ever there’s going to be an electric version too. The not very imaginatively named Cayenne Electric will use the new PPE platform from the Porsche Macan Electric, so expect a battery capacity of around 100kWh, dual motors and active suspension taken from the Panamera.
Renault Clio
The time has finally come for the new sixth-generation Renault Clio to grace us with its presence. But we already have a clear idea about what the next iteration of Europe’s second most-popular car will look like. For starters, it’ll be sticking with the current model’s five-door-only bodystyle, but with a much more aggressive front-end design.
We’ve been told the new Clio will have a clean, thoroughly modern look, rather than the retro-inspired design of the new Renault 5. It’s sticking with petrol and hybrid power too, with the similarly sized R5 providing an electric alternative.
Skoda
Vision O concept
Skoda is bringing a new show car to Munich called the Vision O and while not much is known about it, we expect it to show us what an all-electric replacement for the Octavia could look like.
An electric Octavia isn’t set to hit the market until 2027, but it’ll sit on Volkswagen Group’s all-new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which is designed to replace the MEB architecture that is currently used by the Skoda Enyaq and Elroq.
Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept
One of the more extreme concepts, or just cars in general, that will be at Munich is the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. It might look like a race car from the year 3000, but this is actually a vision of the next-gen Corsa supermini that’s due to arrive in 2027, and the hot GSE version that’ll come later.
Volkswagen
ID.2
The Munich Motor Show would be the perfect place for the long-awaited Volkswagen ID.2 to make its world debut. The Polo-sized EV will sit below the now-familiar ID.3 hatchback in the VW range and use VW’s new MEB Entry platform. The design should stick closely to 2023’s ID.2all concept and pricing is expected to start at around £23,000, setting it up to be a fierce rival to the Renault 5.
ID.2 X
While it’s not certain that the ID.2 will be at the show, Volkswagen has confirmed it will be unveiling a new small and affordable electric SUV called the ID.2X at Munich. It should serve as the zero-emission alternative to the highly popular VW T-Cross, as well as being yet another rival to the Renault 4.
T-Roc
The new Volkswagen T-Roc is finally here, and Munich will be the first chance for the public to have a look around the second generation of the hugely popular SUV. It has a bold new look that bears a close resemblance to the latest VW Tiguan, Tayron and Passat, while the interior features not only two big screens, but physical buttons as well.
Underneath, the new T-Roc will sit on the MQB evo platform used by the facelifted Mk8.5 Golf, but this is the first VW to feature a full-hybrid powertrain – though it won’t be in showrooms until summer 2026. The hybrid set-up consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that allows for zero-emissions driving around town.
