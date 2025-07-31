Munich Motor Show 2025 preview: every key car at IAA 2025

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has been and gone, and the Monterey Car Week has just wrapped up, so the next big event on the motoring calendar is the 2025 Munich Motor Show.

But not only will IAA Mobility 2025 (as it’s officially called) be one of the biggest car shows this year, it might be the most important of them all due to the amount of major reveals taking place there.

BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes will be on home turf and are planning to pull the covers off some crucial new models, including the next-generation BMW iX3. As well as road cars, Hyundai, Skoda and even Vauxhall will offer us a glimpse of the future with some imaginative new concept cars.

From affordable EVs to track-focused performance cars, there should be something for everyone. Below you’ll find our highlights to look out for at the Munich Motor Show, which runs from 9 to 14 September.

Audi

Earlier this year Auto Express revealed that the Audi TT could make a stunning return featuring battery power, using the same technology as the next-generation Porsche Cayman. Design chief Massimo Frascella is set to make a big statement with a new concept car being revealed at Munich, and we suspect it could give us our first official look at a reborn TT.