The 74 most exciting new cars to buy on the new 74 registration plate

September is a great month to buy a new car, as the industry jumps across from one registration plate to the next, and dealers aim to ride the wave of extra interest the fresh numberplate brings with some very keen offers.

There’s probably never been a better selection of fresh metal available than there is right now, with countless top models having been refreshed in the past six months and new powertrain choices – both hybrid and electric – being introduced all the time.

Even so, the sheer amount of choice can be bewildering – particularly when the value sweet spots in each range are determined by which variants the manufacturers, dealers and salespeople are trying to push hardest. Keeping track of all the options on the market can be a daunting task.

So we’ve rounded up 74 of the new cars that should tempt you most in the weeks ahead. They’re grouped into key categories, allowing you to focus on your own priorities, such as practicality or performance. Click the links below to read our full reviews on each model.

SUVs

Sports utility vehicles are hugely popular with Britain’s car buyers, so here are some of the best SUVs to choose if you want a 74-plate.