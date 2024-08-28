Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The 74 most exciting new cars to buy on the new 74 registration plate

Here are the top 74 cars that car buyers should be considering this year as the latest 74-plate registrations arrive on September 1st

by: Richard Ingram
28 Aug 2024
74-plate cars - header image11

September is a great month to buy a new car, as the industry jumps across from one registration plate to the next, and dealers aim to ride the wave of extra interest the fresh numberplate brings with some very keen offers. 

There’s probably never been a better selection of fresh metal available than there is right now, with countless top models having been refreshed in the past six months and new powertrain choices – both hybrid and electric – being introduced all the time.

Even so, the sheer amount of choice can be bewildering – particularly when the value sweet spots in each range are determined by which variants the manufacturers, dealers and salespeople are trying to push hardest. Keeping track of all the options on the market can be a daunting task.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So we’ve rounded up 74 of the new cars that should tempt you most in the weeks ahead. They’re grouped into key categories, allowing you to focus on your own priorities, such as practicality or performance. Click the links below to read our full reviews on each model. 

Ford Kuga FHEV - front tracking 11

SUVs

Sports utility vehicles are hugely popular with Britain’s car buyers, so here are some of the best SUVs to choose if you want a 74-plate.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below
Renault Captur facelift - front tracking11

Small SUVs

If you like a higher riding position but fancy something a bit more compact, these are the small SUVs to go for this September.

Tesla Model 3 Performance - front tracking11

Electric cars

As the nation continues to make the switch, these 74-plate electric cars are a great way to make your debut in the world of EVs.

Mercedes C-Class - front tracking11

Plug-in hybrid cars

If you like the idea of low emissions but aren’t quite ready to switch to pure electric power, these plug-in hybrid cars could be the perfect solution.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Dacia Jogger - front tracking11

Family cars

If your loved ones are in need of some fresh wheels, these family cars should tick the right boxes.

Kia Sorento Hybrid - front11

Seven-seater cars

With plenty of seats and cavernous luggage space, these seven-seater cars offer unbeatable practicality.

BMW i5 Touring - front tracking11

Estate cars

While SUVs are all the rage, there are still plenty of brand-new estate cars that offer space and style for all the family.

Ford Ranger - front tracking11

4x4s

Whether you’re conquering tough terrain or just want to put the power down safely, these are some of the best 4x4s for the job.

MG3 - front tracking11

Small cars

Feel like modern cars are becoming too big? These 74-plate small cars will put your concerns to rest.

Mazda MX-5 Homura - front tracking11

Fun cars

If driving pleasure is your priority, these fun cars are guaranteed to put a big smile on your face this September.

Which of these 74-plate cars would you like on your driveway most? Tell us in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
Dacia Duster owners' review: the people's verdict on the new Mk3 SUV
Group of Dacia Duster owners standing in a room with two brand-new Dacia Dusters
Features

Dacia Duster owners' review: the people's verdict on the new Mk3 SUV

Previous-generation Dusters impressed these people enough for them to buy the SUV. But what do they make of the Mk3?
26 Aug 2024
BYD is the most daringly ambitious car manufacturer in the world right now
Mike Rutherford opinion - BYD
Opinion

BYD is the most daringly ambitious car manufacturer in the world right now

Mike Rutherford thinks Chinese car makers like BYD are about to step up into the premium car club
25 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content