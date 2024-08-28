The 74 most exciting new cars to buy on the new 74 registration plate
Here are the top 74 cars that car buyers should be considering this year as the latest 74-plate registrations arrive on September 1st
September is a great month to buy a new car, as the industry jumps across from one registration plate to the next, and dealers aim to ride the wave of extra interest the fresh numberplate brings with some very keen offers.
There’s probably never been a better selection of fresh metal available than there is right now, with countless top models having been refreshed in the past six months and new powertrain choices – both hybrid and electric – being introduced all the time.
Even so, the sheer amount of choice can be bewildering – particularly when the value sweet spots in each range are determined by which variants the manufacturers, dealers and salespeople are trying to push hardest. Keeping track of all the options on the market can be a daunting task.
So we’ve rounded up 74 of the new cars that should tempt you most in the weeks ahead. They’re grouped into key categories, allowing you to focus on your own priorities, such as practicality or performance. Click the links below to read our full reviews on each model.
SUVs
Sports utility vehicles are hugely popular with Britain’s car buyers, so here are some of the best SUVs to choose if you want a 74-plate.
- BMW X3
- Ford Kuga
- Hyundai Tucson
- Kia Sportage
- Lexus NX
- Mercedes GLC
- Nissan Qashqai
- Renault Scenic
- Skoda Enyaq
- Skoda Kodiaq
- Volkswagen T-Cross
Small SUVs
If you like a higher riding position but fancy something a bit more compact, these are the small SUVs to go for this September.
- Dacia Duster
- Fiat 600
- Ford Puma
- Hyundai Kona
- Kia Niro
- Jeep Avenger
- MINI Countryman
- Peugeot 2008
- Renault Captur
- Toyota Yaris Cross
- Volvo EX30
Electric cars
As the nation continues to make the switch, these 74-plate electric cars are a great way to make your debut in the world of EVs.
- BMW i4
- BYD Dolphin
- Citroen e-C3
- Dacia Spring
- Hyundai Kona Electric
- MINI Cooper
- Porsche Taycan
- Tesla Model 3
- Tesla Model Y
- Volvo EX30
Plug-in hybrid cars
If you like the idea of low emissions but aren’t quite ready to switch to pure electric power, these plug-in hybrid cars could be the perfect solution.
Family cars
If your loved ones are in need of some fresh wheels, these family cars should tick the right boxes.
Seven-seater cars
With plenty of seats and cavernous luggage space, these seven-seater cars offer unbeatable practicality.
Estate cars
While SUVs are all the rage, there are still plenty of brand-new estate cars that offer space and style for all the family.
- BMW i5 Touring
- Mercedes E-Class Estate
- Skoda Superb Estate
- Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
- Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric
- Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer
4x4s
Whether you’re conquering tough terrain or just want to put the power down safely, these are some of the best 4x4s for the job.
Small cars
Feel like modern cars are becoming too big? These 74-plate small cars will put your concerns to rest.
- Citroen C3
- Dacia Sandero
- Hyundai i10
- Kia Picanto
- MG3
- MINI Cooper
- Renault Clio
- Skoda Fabia
- Toyota Aygo X
- Toyota Yaris
- Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Fun cars
If driving pleasure is your priority, these fun cars are guaranteed to put a big smile on your face this September.
